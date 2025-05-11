Liam Coen is Setting the Tone Early
The Jacksonville Jaguars have started a new era under head coach Liam Coen. After years of struggling in nearly every facet of the game, the Jaguars hope Coen can change the culture that has formed recently. Coen and general manager James Gladstone have already gotten to work.
Jacksonville has made multiple moves this offseason to help solidify its roster, including arguably best athlete of the draft, Travis Hunter.
The Jaguars added multiple players in free agency and the NFL Draft. With their roster relatively set, Coen and the Jaguars have turned their focus onto other things such as their playbooks and getting more acquainted with each other. However, Coen has been tasked with a much bigger task.
Coen spoke about the process of setting the tone with his new team, as he looks to help turn things around in Jacksonville. The Jaguars have a long way to go, but if Coen can set the foundation correctly, the Jaguars will be on their way back up.
“I think over the course of the last few weeks with the vets we’ve been able to kind of install not only the playbooks, the schemes, the fundamentals and the techniques, but also our culture and our modes of operations, the way we want to communicate, the way that we end up wanting to play the game," Coen said at he Jaguars' rookie mini camp," Coen said.
"So, we’ve now been able to have those same meetings with the rookies over the last two days, so the goal is to be able to catch them up on the way we want to act, the way we want to talk, the way we want to communicate if something comes up and how these things end up carrying out onto the grass. That’s really been the main focus of the team meetings with the rookies. That was also the emphasis with the vets before we ended up breaking for the weekend. Once we get back into Monday, these guys will be integrated and be rolling and we’ll have a lot more players in that meeting room.”
