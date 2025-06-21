3 Questions on Jaguars QB Room
The Jacksonville Jaguars are facing a critical season in 2025,
After last season's 4-13 debacle, new head coach Liam Coen is tasked with quickly changing the Jaguars fortunes in 2025 and beyond.
To do so, Coen and the Jaguars' staff will have to answer several pressing questions throughout the roster. Ahead of training camp, we will look at each position groups and what those questions might be.
First up: Trevor Lawrence and the quarterbacks.
Can Trevor Lawrence stay healthy?
This might be the biggest question facing the entire franchise in 2025. Lawrence is a good player who has the talent to be one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, but injuries have completely ruined his 2023 and 2024 seasons. With six injuries over the last two years, Lawrence will have to stay off the sidelines this season.
When Lawrence is healthy, he is consistent and can get into hot streaks. He did so in each of the past past two seasons, and he will need to do so to keep the Jaguars on track in 2025 and beyond. This is a bigger question than Lawrence's talent.
How much value will Nick Mullens provide?
A lot of fans panned the value of former backup quarterback C.J. Beathard, but it was always clear exactly what Beathard brought to the team. He was a steady and consistent sounding board for Lawrence, who he was older and more experienced than.
The Jaguars made the poor choice of trading for Mac Jones to be Lawrence's backup last season, but they went back to logical decision making at the No. 2 quarterback spot with Mullens. It is unlikely he would win many games if he had to start, but he should be able to provide the same value Beathard did. That is a start.
Who is QB3?
The Jaguars' top two quarterbacks are set in stone. In fact, it is deeper than being set in stone. That does beg the question, though, of who the Jaguars' No. 3 quarterback will be. This quarterback will more than likely be on the practice squad, and the Jaguars have two paths they can take.
Do they keep veteran quarterback John Wolford, who is now with Coen in the NFL for a third time? He knows the offense, has started games for Coen before with the Rams and is the logical choice. But if undrafted rookie Seth Hennigan impresses, the Jaguars could have to make a tough call on whether they want to keep a young developmental quarterback.
