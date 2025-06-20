This is the Year Trevor Lawrence Puts It All Together
The Jacksonville Jaguars appear to have turned over a new leaf under General Manager James Gladstone and Head Coach Liam Coen. Gladstone has helped the Jaguars improve several positions, and Coen has been tasked with getting the most out of the roster he has been given.
Coen is expected to help the Jaguars turn things around, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Ted Nguyen of The Athletic believes the Jaguars have an offense that is primed to break out this upcoming season, with Coen and Lawrence leading the way.
This will be the year quarterback Trevor Lawrence lives up to his draft billing," Nguyen said.
"After Lawrence’s best season in 2022, when he threw 30 touchdowns to only eight interceptions, former head coach Doug Pederson gave up play-calling, which began his demise in Jacksonville. A lot went awry for the Jaguars besides play calling, but they hired one of the hottest offensive minds in the league in Liam Coen to give Lawrence an advantage in that department. Last season, as the Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator, Coen was the architect of one of the most creative run games in the league. The Buccaneers went from 30th in EPA per rush in 2023 to tied for second in 2024."
Nguyen noted that there are reasons for the Jaguars to be excited other than Coen's guidance and Lawrence's development. The continued growth of second-year wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. is also worth noting.
"The biggest reason for optimism is receiver Brian Thomas Jr., who appears to have superstar potential. He’s nearly 6-feet-3 with a 90th percentile wingspan and ran a 4.3 40-yard dash. Thomas ran a limited route tree at LSU and was seen as a bit of a project, but he exceeded expectations, leading all rookies in receiving yards (1,282) and touchdowns (10), already becoming one of the league’s biggest deep threats," Nguyen said.
"Theoretically, first-round pick Travis Hunter will see a lot of time at receiver and complement Thomas. If Hunter takes time to develop or ends up playing more defense, free-agent signing Dyami Brown has a chance to be a strong No. 2 option. Brown was excellent in that role for the Commanders last year in the playoffs.
"If Coen can scheme up an above-average run game and either Hunter or Brown emerges as a reliable No. 2 option, Lawrence will finally have the help he needs to excel."
