What Trevor Lawrence Must Prove in 2025
Since getting selected first overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2021 NFL Draft, quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been the face of the franchise. Throughout his Jaguars career he has been able to lead the franchise to success, but also demise.
Over the first four years of his professional career, Lawrence has given up and down performances, as some days he looks unbeatable and others he has looked like he shouldn't have gone one-one. This past season must have been a reality check for the Jaguars quarterback, as 2025, his fifth season, needs to be his best yet.
The Jaguars have shifted the direction of the franchise since the conclusion of the 2024 campaign. Adding new leadership in the form of James Gladstone, Liam Coen, and Tony Boselli, the vision has been assembled, and it revolves around Lawrence.
"We've got to build it around him as well, right? We've got to make every part of this about improvement, and he will be a part of that process," Coen said. "He's earned that right, I cannot respect his toughness and mentality, and work ethic more than I do already from afar. This will all be about Trevor right now."
The Jaguars did just as they said, as they went and grabbed arguably the best player the 2025 NFL Draft had to offer in Travis Hunter. Furthermore, giving Lawrence weapons to use on offense, this could be his best chance, with the right players, to prove how much he is worth to the franchise.
Last season, though riddled with injuries, did not look good for the former first overall pick. Earning the lowest passing yards in his career, along with 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 10 games played, the floor for Lawrence was set, and last year, he played beneath it.
We have seen what Lawrence can be when he is on top of his game, and this upcoming season, it is crucial, now more than ever, that he reminds the world that he is as good as everyone expected him to be coming out of college. With an open AFC South division, it's time for Lawrence to put Duval on his back.
