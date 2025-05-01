Jaguars Did Right By Trevor Lawrence in NFL Draft
If the Jacksonville Jaguars' goal in the 2025 NFL Draft was to support Trevor Lawrence, they certainly met it.
Only time will tell of course just how impactful the Jaguars' 2025 rookie class will be, but on the surface it certainly appears the Jaguars made a concentrated effort to make Lawrence's life easier in his first year under Liam Coen.
For starters, the trade up to select Travis Hunter at No. 2 overall gives Lawrence the draft's most electric player as his next pass-catcher. Add in a potential starting guard in Wyatt Milum and a home-run hitting in Bhayshul Tuten at running back and it seems like the Jaguars made enough moves to give Lawrence more weapons and protection.
SInce being drafted in 2021, Lawrence has rarely seen the Jaguars go all-in on drafting offensive players to make an immediate impact to support him. In 2021, the Jaguars took Travis Etienne in the first-round and Walker Little in the second, but also spent two picks on the secondary.
In 2022, three of the Jaguars' first four picks were on defense -- including both first rounders. The line offensive pick was Luke Fortner, who was replaced after two seasons as a starter.
In 2023, the Jaguars picked offensive players with their first three picks in Anton Harrison, Brenton Strange and Tank Bigsby -- but only Harrison was a weekly contributor until 2024.
The Jaguars' best previous move to support Lawrence came last season when the Jaguars traded down and selected star wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., though the Jaguars' next two picks of course would go toward the defense.
This time around, the Jaguars seemed to have a different feel toward their strategy. Three of their first four picks were on offense and there is a scenario where all three are starting by the end of the season.
Add in some much-needed depth along the offensive line in Jonah Monheim and a multi-faceted running back who could make an instant impact on third downs in LeQuint Allen, and it certainly feels like a big part of the Jaguars' draft weekend was supporting Trevor Lawrence.
Not every Jaguars draft during the Lawrence era has been able to say that. For now, it looks like this one is at least making a justified attempt to do so.
