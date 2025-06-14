Analyst Weighs in on Overreactions to Jaguars' Travis Hunter's Role
The Jacksonville Jaguars are ready to let Travis Hunter do what he does best.
Hunter has played both offense and defense throughout his football life. This isn't rare at the high school level, but it is largely unheard of at top college programs. Hunter bucked that tradition as he won the Heisman Trophy in 2024.
Playing both ways in the NFL is much more than unheard of. It has largely been seen as impossible for the duration of the league's history, but Hunter is ready to change that and the Jaguars are ready to let him do so.
That is why CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr labeled the take of "Travis Hunter should be a full-time player on offense" as one of the overreactions of minicamps across the NFL.
"The Jaguars have played Travis Hunter on both sides of the ball in minicamp, giving him reps at wide receiver and cornerback as the first-rounder continues to showcase his ability as a two-way player. While Hunter is looking to prove he can excel at both positions, should he just concentrate on wide receiver as another pass catcher in a promising Jaguars offense?" CBS Sports said. "Jacksonville has an excellent young wideout in Brian Thomas Jr., but Hunter already excels at route running and ball tracking.
"With Thomas already in place, Hunter will be facing No. 2 cornerbacks often and having the potential to put up big numbers every week. Having Hunter concentrate on one position and excelling would justify his status as the No. 2 pick regardless. Hunter wants to play both positions and be on the field at all times. As long as he can hold his own and perform well on both sides of the ball, it's not harming the Jaguars. Jacksonville still would be better putting him at wide receiver full time, as Trevor Lawrence excelling should be first and foremost."
Hunter is already getting reps at doing so; he spent practices at wide receiver and cornerback throughout the course of the offseason. And on the final day of the Jaguars' three-day minicamp, Hunter practiced at wide receiver and cornerback on the same day for the first time.
"That’s definitely what we have to build towards for training camp, and then obviously in season, knowing that during practice, he’s going to have to do both," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said.
"He wants to do it. It’s not as if it’s something he can’t handle. He wants to go and do that more. He wants more, and that’s a good thing. But ultimately, we also have to protect him from himself at times as well, and make sure we get out of this phase healthy, but that is absolutely the plan moving forward.”
