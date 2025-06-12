WATCH: Jaguars' Liam Coen Wraps Up Minicamp
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen spoke after the final day of minicamp on Thursday, and we were there for it all.
To watch today's press conference, view below.
Jaguars star rookie Travis Hunter spoke after rookie minicamp. Here is a partial transcript below.
Q: On graduating from college?
Hunter: “It was a blessing to be the first person in my family to walk across the stage. I was thinking of getting back to work and coming back and playing football.”
Q: On his Jacksonville Jaguars pajama pants at his graduation?
Hunter: “That’s the first thing I ordered off of Amazon when I got drafted.”
Q: On when he ordered the pants?
Hunter: That night.”
Q: On what the last two days have been like for him?
Hunter: “It’s been a blessing to come out here with the guys, with the rookies. Come out here and work every day and try and get better.”
Q: On if it has hit him that he is in the NFL?
Hunter: “It definitely feels real. Coming out here for this scenery, it’s pretty. It’s hot, it’s what I remember being a little kid out here playing. I love it.”
Q: On getting more integrated into the defense next week?
Hunter: “I’ve been already getting integrated into the defense. I’ve been doing offense and defense. These past two days, I just came out here and did offense.”
Q: On the fans being at practice today?
Hunter: It’s been a blessing having the fans come check us out. Check out the whole team and the rookies. It’s been a blessing.”
Q: On if it has been different at this level to learn two playbooks?
Hunter: “Not so much different. You just have to get used to it. A lot of different types of calls, but other than that, the defense is pretty easy. You just have to get used to the offense.”
Q: On what makes the offense a challenge to learn)?
Hunter: Just longer calls and concepts are different.”
Q: On why it was important to him to make sure he was doing his reps correctly?
Hunter: “The organization expects a lot out of me. They expect me to come out here and play right away. I’m going to do whatever it takes for me to play right away.”
