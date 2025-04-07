2025 NFL Draft: Jaguars See No Surprises in Latest Mock
Time and time again, mock drafts are shaping up to have the same result for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The NFL Draft is not typically an event where the expected happens, but sometimes a fit makes too much sense. And when it comes to the Jaguars and the 2025 NFL Draft, that fit is with Michigan Wolverines defensive tackle Mason Graham.
That is why the latest mock draft from Pro Football Focus does not have the Jaguars diverging from the known path. With Abdul Carter, Travis Hunter and Will Campbell all off the board in the three picks before the Jaguars, PFF has the Jaguars landing Graham at No. 5.
"Sometimes, the simplest answer is the correct one. Jacksonville struggled to stop the run on the interior last season, evidenced by only Jeremiah Ledbetter, now with the Giants, charting a PFF run-defense grade above 60.0," PFF said.
"Maason Smith, a second-round pick last year, posted just a 39.7 PFF grade. Graham’s 93.0 PFF run-defense grade across the past two seasons will amplify the Jaguars' defense the second he steps on the field."
The Jaguars have not made any additions to the defensive line or the front seven in general this offseason, which has led many to believe the Jaguars will prioritize it in the draft.
The Jaguars do have a few talents already at the position, however, in Arik Armstead, DaVon Hamilton, Jordan Jefferson, and Maason Smith. It remains to be seen how that could impact the Jaguars' draft plans, but that has not stopped a soul from mocking Graham to the Jaguars throughout the entirety of the draft process to this point.
“Yeah, I think ultimately, you’re looking to add some competition in there. We’ve got some really good players down there," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said last week at the league's annual meetings.
"I think we’ve got three first-rounders on our defensive line currently. Three guys that are going to have some good years, hopefully. They’re hoping to elevate that room. We’ll continue to evaluate it, but absolutely, you’re looking to add somebody to the D-line however that thing plays out, inside or outside.”
With the draft just a few weeks away, we will soon know how real the Graham to Jacksonville smoke is.
