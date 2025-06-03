Is the NFL Media Disrespecting the Jaguars?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a lot of turnover this offseason. But all the moves they have made have been good ones for the franchise.
Owner Shad Khan has made the right moves in bringing in head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone. Those two were two of the best available in their respective position this offseason.
Now that they have taken over in making most of the decisions for the team and building a roster, they have done a good job so far in their first offseason with the Jaguars. They have brought in players that will set the culture that Coen and Gladstone want now down in Jacksonville. They also have done what they said they were going to do with the players they wanted to bring in,
But even with all the good moves and the young, talented roster they will have next season, there has been disrespect for the Jaguars this offseason. When you look at the rankings around the media and the league has had the Jaguars at the bottom half of teams heading into the new season.
We do know that the Jaguars do have a new head coach, but the next important position is still open. Coen and Trevor Lawrence could be the match that finally gets the Jaguars going. The Jaguars are going to have to surprise people next season. They have a good team with a new head coach who will come out next season and start winning games right away.
"After running a press-heavy scheme last season that focused on attacking offenses at the line of scrimmage, the Jaguars are moving to more of an off-coverage-based scheme this year," said our Jaguars beat reporter, John Shipley.
"Instead of having one's back to the quarterback throughout the play, the Jaguars will now task their defensive backs to keep their eyes on the signal-caller each second -- something that head coach Liam Coen thinks could pay dividends."
“If you can get a pass rush with playing vision-zone coverage and mixing it in with obviously some match principles and man coverages, that’s hard because you can kind of squeeze the offense that way. If you can now get a rush, and the ball’s got to come out, but you don’t have a ton of room, if you can play zone coverage a little bit tighter in terms of not just spacing the whole field out, I think that’s the key," Coen said after OTAs earlier this week.
To get our updates for the Jaguars and Hunter, follow us on X at @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Talk to us about the Jaguars and Hunter by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.