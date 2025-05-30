What Was the Jaguars' Best Offseason Move?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have put together one of the best offseasons out of all the teams in the National Football League. The Jaguars have had a lot of turnover this offseason but it has put the franchise in the best position to be successful and get back to winning a lot of games. The team is going to be exciting to watch next season, and the fans are ready to see them as well.
The Jaguars now have a new head coach in Liam Coen and a new general manager in James Gladstone, who have put together on good roster, full of players that will buy into the culture they are trying to build in Jacksonville. And they also brought in players that they think will make the team better and will help them win games next season.
Coen and Gladstone have done exactly what they said they were going to do when they were introduced as the new duo leading the team. Both of them have been on the same page and it has been great to see what they are doing this offseason to get the team ready to tackle 2025 in a different way than we have ever seen from the Jaguars.
With all the moves the team made this offseason, the best one was not a player but the best offseason move was getting Coen to take the head coaching job in Jacksonville. At first, the Jaguars did not close the deal with Coen but then, after getting a second interview with him, they did not let him leave the building without him being the new head coach.
Mike Sando of The Athletic said that Coen was the best decision the Jaguars made this offseason as well.
There’s no way to know whether Liam Coen is going to be a good head coach; his credentials are thin. I liked the way Jacksonville broke its pattern of pivoting with each hire. The team had gone from the intense Doug Marrone to nice-guy Gus Bradley to the intense Urban Meyer to nice-guy Doug Pederson with its previous hires. There was no pivot to a taskmaster this time. Coen, like Pederson, comes from the offensive side of the ball and would seem to be a player-friendly coach.
The Jaguars are set up well not just for the 2025 season but for the future. If Coen is the right man for the job, the Jaguars are going to be a team to watch in the AFC.
