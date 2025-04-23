Where Jaguars Rank in Power Rankings Ahead of NFL Draft
The Jacksonville Jaguars' outlook on the 2025 NFL season looks to be more promising than it was going into the 2024 season. With new leadership in both the front office and coaching staff, as well as new players, the fans of Duval have things to look forward to.
One of those things to circle on the calendar has been the 2025 NFL Draft. The Jaguars have been one of the more exciting teams to follow along with the offseason, as they hold the fifth overall selection in the draft.
Set to make a huge push forward for the future of the franchise, the Jaguars have been highly linked all offseason to several draft day candidates. Whether it be the heavily mocked Mason Graham, or a steal pick of Ashton Jeanty, when the Jaguars are on the clock, everyone should be glued to their television screens.
However, according to PFF.com's recent power rankings showcasing where each franchise finds itself going into the 2025 NFL Draft, the Jaguars are near the bottom of the list. PFF took into account the moves the franchise made this offseason and the current state of the roster.
In PFF's rankings, Jacksonville finds its franchise ranked the 24th best team in the National Football League.
"General manager James Gladstone reshaped the Jaguars’ roster into his vision, which meant cutting ties with Christian Kirk and Evan Engram but adding players like Jourdan Lewis (79.0 PFF coverage grade), Patrick Mekari (71.6 PFF pass-blocking grade), and Dyami Brown (66.5 PFF receiving grade)," PFF's Bradley Locker wrote.
"Having Trevor Lawrence healthy again will be a boost, but Jacksonville’s running back room and receiving corps both need upgrades in advance of Liam Coen’s first season. Some improvement could come for a defense that finished 31st in EPA per play, but that side of the ball still has holes at interior defender and safety."
New head coach Liam Coen has a history of being offensive minded, and now, as the Jaguars look to become competitive once again in the very wide open AFC South. The new man in charge looks to turn heads with the development he has with his young players.
Follow along with us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and let us know whatthink about these rankings!
Do you also think the Jaguars are a wild card for the draft? Tell us on our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.