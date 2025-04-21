Is Young Jaguars Pass-Catcher Set for Breakout Season?
The Jacksonville Jaguars emptied the house this offseason, from a player standpoint as well as in the front office. With new faces leading the franchise to the future after a bad season in 2024, which resulted in a 4-13 record, the Jaguars will need some young players to step up.
The franchise does still possess quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is looking to stay healthy for a full season. But Lawrence can't lead the offense all by himself. Last season, wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr broke out in a big way, as he broke rookie records and looked good doing it.
One player that could easily step into the limelight for the Jaguars next season is young tight end Brenton Strange. Releasing veteran Evan Engram gave the baton to Strange, as he could see his career skyrocket for the 2025 NFL campaign.
In fact, according to Pro Football Network's Brandon Austin, if Strange does live up to the hype that surrounds him, he could easily be the bright, young tight end to watch as he comes into his own in Jacksonville.
"The Jacksonville Jaguars have already made several changes to their offense this offseason, including trading wide receiver Christian Kirk and releasing tight end Evan Engram. Jacksonville added former Commanders wideout Dyami Brown, who will join a receiving corps that features Brian Thomas Jr., Gabe Davis, and Parker Washington," Austin wrote.
"Strange has made 14 starts over two seasons. His role as a rookie was minimal, but he made strides in 2024, particularly after Engram went down. He caught 40 passes for 411 yards and two scores on 53 targets. He posted a catch rate over expected of +5.1. There is a youth movement brewing at the skill positions in Jacksonville, and Strange’s play suggests he’ll have a big role in 2025."
As Austin stated, Strange had an increased role when he was on the field last season. Now, as the projected starting tight end for the foreseeable future, Strange could silence all the doubters he may have.
New head coach Liam Coen also has a strong offensive background, which should only favor Strange in the offensive scheme in the new campaign.
