Liam Coen Can Be Trusted With Trevor Lawrence's Development
When the Jacksonville Jaguars hired Liam Coen as head coach, there was no mistaking why.
Coen had proven himself in 2024 as one of the best offensive minds in the game. He masterminded an elite Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense, spearheaded by a career year from quarterback Baker Mayfield.
The Jaguars are confident Coen has the goods as a play-caller, leader, culture builder and much more. But it is his work with quarterbacks -- and hopefully what he can do for Trevor Lawrence -- that has always set him apart.
Mayfield was one of the NFL's most efficient and productive quarterbacks last year, largely a result of the schematic advantages that Coen provided the Tampa Bay offense.
Coen was able to build an offense ran through Mayfield but did not requite him to put the entire unit on his back. Advantages build into the scheme and play-calling ensured Mayfield would need to facilitate and not necessarily dominant.
One way Coen did this was by making screens a staple of the offense, whether from running backs, wide receivers or tight ends. With one of the most creative screen games in the NFL, Mayfield was able to see his play-makers get easy yards as a direct result of the scheme.
The other way Coen took pressure off Mayfield was by installing one of the best rushing offenses in football. After years of the Buccaneers failing to field a serviceable running game, Coen turned the rushing attack around completely and made record-breaking improvements.
This is all why Coen is the right coach to get the most out of Lawrence. Because to date, Lawrence has not had the coaching and has not played in the scheme that has given him such support.
Doug Pederson obviously brought over a scheme that helped Lawrence find volume production in 2022, but the Jaguars failed to be efficient in the screen game, run game, and in most other aspects of their offense.
Coen has proven he can get the most out of his quarterbacks because he does not demand that they save the offense each and every play. That is exactly the kind of coach and scheme Lawrence needs, and that is exactly what Coen is set to provide to Lawrence in 2025 and beyond.
