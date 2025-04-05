How Liam Coen Intends to Support Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence
Since long before he was even officially drafted, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has borne the responsibility of the Jaguars' offensive success.
Just like with any franchise quarterback, Lawrence is expected to elevate the Jaguars' offense simply with his presence. But the simple reality of the sport of football is that every quarterback needs help at some point or another.
Quarterback's have the most influence on a game's final outcome, but the supporting cast around the quarterback can make the difference in many cases. And in Lawrence's case, the Jaguars have not always built the best ecosystem.
That is why new head coach Liam Coen knows the Jaguars need to provide Lawrence with the proper support to ensure he can give them his best. And if the Jaguars get Lawrence's best, their chances of early success under Coen increase dramatically.
"Obviously, once we get into the building some of the football aspects: the formations, the motions, the shifts," Coen told SiriusXM earlier this week.
"But for us to help him truly, also from a schematic standpoint, man, we've got to be able to run the football a little bit better. Give him some help from that standpoint, take a little pressure off, while also playing some good, sound, fundamental hard defense on the other side of the ball. To be able to ultimately get the best out of our quarterback, we gotta be able to help."
The running game is something Lawrence himself noted as a significant area in need of improvement shortly after the 2024 season ended. With back-to-back years struggling to run the football, the Jaguars seem all in on improving the ground game to support Lawrence and the passing game.
"I just think when you struggle to, for us it's whether it's certain plays unfolding, not going our way or scheme or whatever, we weren't able to run the ball consistently, effectively, the last few years and I think that really gave us trouble, to be honest," Lawrence said in January.
"It's hard to get everything else going when that's struggling, so I think that's where you maybe can see the predictability is when that's not working, and you have to lean on pushing the ball downfield or getting the ball in the perimeter. I think that's where you can kind of see maybe some predictability.
