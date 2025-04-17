Would Jaguars Miss Opportunity If They Don't Select Graham?
It has been no secret that several mock drafters see the Jacksonville Jaguars going with defensive tackle Mason Graham out of the University of Michigan. But as we continue to get closer to the Jaguars being on the clock, would it be a complete missed opportunity if they pass on Graham?
Several mock drafters no longer change the first three picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, as it is highly predicted that quarterback Cam Ward, cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, and edge Abdul Carter will be the first three picks in this year's draft class.
However, the Jaguars do have the fifth selection, just behind the New England Patriots. While it is unlikely that any of the first four franchises will take Graham, it is still a possibility. But if Graham is available and the Jaguars go elsewhere, would that constitute the biggest shocker of the draft?
Some mock drafts see the Jaguars addressing their offense with their first overall pick. Some names that have floated around are tight end Tyler Warren or even wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, but given how the Jaguars' defense played last season, the world might be flipped upside down if they don't address this crucial need early into the draft.
Last season, the Jaguars had the second-worst defense in terms of average net yards allowed per game. Yes, they still possess young talent on the line, but adding another wouldn't hurt. If the Jaguars did avoid Graham if he were to be available, it would be a massive mistake by the new front office leadership.
During his career with the Wolverines, Graham only got better and better each season that he played. Last season he was able to set several new collegiate career highs, such as collecting 46 total tackles and 3.5 quarterback sacks.
It is one thing if Graham is taken surprisingly within the first four picks of the draft, but if he is available for Jacksonville's fifth overall selection, the front office should most definitely pounce on getting another piece to build the trenches, rather than going against the mocks and taking an offensive player.
