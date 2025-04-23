Final Jaguars Mock Draft: Who Goes No. 5?
The 2025 NFL Draft is just one day away.
With the Jacksonville Jaguars set to make a potentially franchise-changing pick at No. 5 overall, we make our final official guesses on which way the Jaguars -- and the rest of the league -- may lean on Thursday night.
For context, this is what I think the Jaguars will do at No. 5. Not what I would do.
With that said, here is our final 2025 mock.
1. Tennessee Titans: Miami QB Cam Ward
No drama here. Titans find their long-term guy -- they hope.
2. Cleveland Browns: Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter
The best player in the draft, and maybe in the last couple.
3. New York Giants: Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter
Giants go best player available with no quarterbacks worth the pick.
4. New England Patriots: LSU OL Will Campbell
This feels like the obvious pick, and it should be. He will be a franchise left tackle.
5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty
So, there are a lot of layers to this one.
Normally, everything you hear during draft week is mostly nonsense that needs to be filtered through. But I think Jeanty will be the pick here for several reasons.
For one, this is a bad draft to pick No. 5. I think the value will never be there for a running back that early in the draft, but if there was any where the running back could truly be considered the best available player at No. 5 ... it is this class.
Secondly, I am not sure any pick would make a bigger impact in 2025 than Jeanty. That might not be a great reason to make a pick, but Jeanty would help the Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence right away more than any other pick.
I think there is still a chance it is Mason Graham. And if they want to go offense but don't want to go running back, I think Kelvin Banks makes more sense than any other option. But right now and today, Jeanty answers to most questions on the surface.
6. Las Vegas Raiders: Missouri OL Armand Membou
Raiders barely miss out on Jeanty and instead invest in the offensive line.
7. New York Jets: TE Tyler Warren, Penn State
The Jets find a long-term tight end for the first time in forever with this pick.
8. Carolina Panthers: Georgia EDGE Jalon Walker
Panthers might go receiver here, but adding to their woeful defense makes sense.
9. New Orleans Saints: Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan
The Saints have a million needs, so naturally they go with a wide receiver here.
10. Chicago Bears: Michigan DL Mason Graham
Graham's "fall" stops here. The Bears add a long-term answer and a short-term partner for Grady Jarrett.
11. San Francisco 49ers: Ole Miss DL Walter Nolen
Walter Nolen seems like the high-upside defender the 49ers are all about.
12. Dallas Cowboys: Texas WR Matthew Golden
This one feels telegraphed from Jerry World.
13. Miami Dolphins: Texas CB Jahdae Barron
With a bunch of holes in the secondary, the Miami Dolphins take the best cornerback on the board.
14. Indianapolis Colts: Texas A&M EDGE Shemar Stewart
The Colts took an edge rusher last year, but they could use another toolsy pass-rusher to improve their defense.
15. Atlanta Falcons: Tennessee EDGE James Pearce Jr.
The Falcons have been looking for pass-rush most of my life; they find it here.
16. Arizona Cardinals: Texas OL Kelvin Banks
A day one starter at left tackle or at guard, the Cardinals' offense gets better here.
17. Cincinnati Bengals: Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell
The best linebacker in the draft goes to a team that badly needs more defensive talent.
18. Seattle Seahawks: North Dakota State OL Grey Zabel
The Seahawks have a ton of holes along the offensive line, and Grey Zabel can potentially fit any of them.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Georgia EDGE Mykel Williams
Tampa Bay finds an edge who fits everything they look for.
20. Denver Broncos: UNC RB Omarion Hamption
Sean Payton and the Broncos get their workhorse running back to set the tone for the offense.
21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders
This seems like the most logical landing spot for Shedeur Sanders moving forward.
22. Los Angeles Chargers: Michigan TE Colston Loveland
Chargers add a high-quality passing game option here for Justin Herbert to thrive with.
23. Green Bay Packers: Michigan CB Will Johnson
Will Johnson's slide ends here, and the Packers are better off for it.
24. Minnesota Vikings: Oregon DL Derrick Harmon
Adding an athletic marvel like Derrick Harmon to this front would be a nightmare for opposing offenses.
25. Houston Texans: Ohio State OL Josh Simmons
Texans get their long-term left tackle and a big steal in terms of value.
26. Los Angeles Rams: Ole Miss CB Trey Amos
Rams need a shot of youth in the cornerback room and Trey Amos has plenty of upside.
27. Baltimore Ravens: Georgia DB Malaki Starks
Safeties typically fall, and the Baltimore Ravens get a complete steal here.
28. Detroit Lions: Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka
Lions add to their passing game and prepare for potential life after Jameson Williams.
29. Washington Commanders: Boston College EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku
Dan Quinn adds a lethal speed rusher.
30. Buffalo Bills: Marshall EDGE Mike Green
Mike Green plays like his hair is on fire, which could fit in here.
31. Kansas City Chiefs: Oregon OL Josh Conerly
Chiefs take the top offensive lineman on the board.
32. Philadelphia Eagles: Michigan DL Kenneth Grant
Eagles just lost Milton Williams to free agency, so they go ahead and stock up at defensive tackle again.
