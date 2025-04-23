Final Jaguars Mock Draft: Who Goes No. 5?

Jaguar Report

John Shipley

The 2025 NFL Draft is just one day away.

With the Jacksonville Jaguars set to make a potentially franchise-changing pick at No. 5 overall, we make our final official guesses on which way the Jaguars -- and the rest of the league -- may lean on Thursday night.

For context, this is what I think the Jaguars will do at No. 5. Not what I would do.

With that said, here is our final 2025 mock.

1. Tennessee Titans: Miami QB Cam Ward

No drama here. Titans find their long-term guy -- they hope.

2. Cleveland Browns: Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter

The best player in the draft, and maybe in the last couple.

3. New York Giants: Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter

Giants go best player available with no quarterbacks worth the pick.

4. New England Patriots: LSU OL Will Campbell

This feels like the obvious pick, and it should be. He will be a franchise left tackle.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty

So, there are a lot of layers to this one.

Normally, everything you hear during draft week is mostly nonsense that needs to be filtered through. But I think Jeanty will be the pick here for several reasons.

For one, this is a bad draft to pick No. 5. I think the value will never be there for a running back that early in the draft, but if there was any where the running back could truly be considered the best available player at No. 5 ... it is this class.

Secondly, I am not sure any pick would make a bigger impact in 2025 than Jeanty. That might not be a great reason to make a pick, but Jeanty would help the Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence right away more than any other pick.

I think there is still a chance it is Mason Graham. And if they want to go offense but don't want to go running back, I think Kelvin Banks makes more sense than any other option. But right now and today, Jeanty answers to most questions on the surface.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Missouri OL Armand Membou

Raiders barely miss out on Jeanty and instead invest in the offensive line.

7. New York Jets: TE Tyler Warren, Penn State

The Jets find a long-term tight end for the first time in forever with this pick.

8. Carolina Panthers: Georgia EDGE Jalon Walker

Panthers might go receiver here, but adding to their woeful defense makes sense.

9. New Orleans Saints: Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan

The Saints have a million needs, so naturally they go with a wide receiver here.

10. Chicago Bears: Michigan DL Mason Graham

Graham's "fall" stops here. The Bears add a long-term answer and a short-term partner for Grady Jarrett.

11. San Francisco 49ers: Ole Miss DL Walter Nolen

Walter Nolen seems like the high-upside defender the 49ers are all about.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Texas WR Matthew Golden

This one feels telegraphed from Jerry World.

13. Miami Dolphins: Texas CB Jahdae Barron

With a bunch of holes in the secondary, the Miami Dolphins take the best cornerback on the board.

14. Indianapolis Colts: Texas A&M EDGE Shemar Stewart

The Colts took an edge rusher last year, but they could use another toolsy pass-rusher to improve their defense.

15. Atlanta Falcons: Tennessee EDGE James Pearce Jr.

The Falcons have been looking for pass-rush most of my life; they find it here.

16. Arizona Cardinals: Texas OL Kelvin Banks

A day one starter at left tackle or at guard, the Cardinals' offense gets better here.

17. Cincinnati Bengals: Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell

The best linebacker in the draft goes to a team that badly needs more defensive talent.

18. Seattle Seahawks: North Dakota State OL Grey Zabel

The Seahawks have a ton of holes along the offensive line, and Grey Zabel can potentially fit any of them.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Georgia EDGE Mykel Williams

Tampa Bay finds an edge who fits everything they look for.

20. Denver Broncos: UNC RB Omarion Hamption

Sean Payton and the Broncos get their workhorse running back to set the tone for the offense.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders

This seems like the most logical landing spot for Shedeur Sanders moving forward.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Michigan TE Colston Loveland

Chargers add a high-quality passing game option here for Justin Herbert to thrive with.

23. Green Bay Packers: Michigan CB Will Johnson

Will Johnson's slide ends here, and the Packers are better off for it.

24. Minnesota Vikings: Oregon DL Derrick Harmon

Adding an athletic marvel like Derrick Harmon to this front would be a nightmare for opposing offenses.

25. Houston Texans: Ohio State OL Josh Simmons

Texans get their long-term left tackle and a big steal in terms of value.

26. Los Angeles Rams: Ole Miss CB Trey Amos

Rams need a shot of youth in the cornerback room and Trey Amos has plenty of upside.

27. Baltimore Ravens: Georgia DB Malaki Starks

Safeties typically fall, and the Baltimore Ravens get a complete steal here.

28. Detroit Lions: Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka

Lions add to their passing game and prepare for potential life after Jameson Williams.

29. Washington Commanders: Boston College EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku

Dan Quinn adds a lethal speed rusher.

30. Buffalo Bills: Marshall EDGE Mike Green

Mike Green plays like his hair is on fire, which could fit in here.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Oregon OL Josh Conerly

Chiefs take the top offensive lineman on the board.

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Michigan DL Kenneth Grant

Eagles just lost Milton Williams to free agency, so they go ahead and stock up at defensive tackle again.

