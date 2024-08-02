2024 Jaguars Training Camp: 5 Players Who Have Boosted Their Stock Thus Far
Teams around the NFL are entering the dog days of summer, with training camp practices now naring double-digits.
The Jacksonville Jaguars wrapped up their eighth training camp practice on Friday -- a full-tackle practice with short-yardage and goal-line situations. So with nearly two weeks of training camp in the books, which players have made major impressions so far? We break down five players who have boosted their stock thus far.
Tank Bigsby
Perhaps no other Jaguars player entered this year's training camp with as much pressure to perform as second-year running back Tank Bigsby. After an encouraging training camp as a rookie, Bigsby ran into turnover issues early in the 2023 season and never gained any footing or momentum, with the Jaguars' staff seemingly opting to rather sit him on the sidelines.
After eight practices, it is hard to deny that Bigsby has started camp off on a hot note in his sophomore season. He has broken off long runs in several practices, had an impressive showing in short-yardage and red-zone situations on Friday, and most importantly has not had any issues with drops or fumbles up to this point. He needs to show it in a real game as much as anyone, but it has been a good two weeks for the former third-round pick.
Trevis Gipson
It has seemingly been a two-year question of which depth player is going to step up as a backup behind Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen. Last year, K'Lavon Chaisson and Dawuane Smoot didn't produce much behind the Jaguars' top pass-rush duo. Now the Jaguars are set to see if players like Trevis Gipson, Yasir Abdullah, Myles Cole, D.J. Coleman, and Rasheem Green can replace them.
It is Gipson who could seemingly leap to the front of the pack in that regard, with the former Chicago Bear showing off explosiveness as an edge rusher throughout camp. Gipson has the skill set to make an impact as a situational pass-rusher and he could carve out a role on a defense that will seemingly be rotating its defensive linemen more frequently.
“Doing some good things. Obviously, Bill {Shuey] is familiar with him, had him in Chicago. Big part of why he's here. But he's doing some really good things, continuing to learn the defense," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday. "You're seeing him affect some pass rush with our tackles and has really been probably one of the brighter spots with those backup-type guys on the defensive line.”
Christian Braswell
A sixth-round pick a year ago, Christian Braswell was injured for the majority of his rookie season. He showed glimpses in training camp, though, and had the Jaguars' last defensive staff hopeful for his development. Finally healthy this offseason, it appears Braswell has picked up exactly where he was supposed to. He had a rough go at it in one-on-ones on Friday, but the whole of Braswell's performance this camp has been impressive, even against the likes of Christian Kirk.
"He's done some nice things, both defensively and special teams. Young player that is in that developmental situation. We want to give him an opportunity, nickel defense, playing the nickel spot and then on special teams," Pederson said on Friday.
"He's been doing a good job. His name may not come up a lot, but you watch him, and you see what he's doing and he's a good athlete and putting himself in a good position.”
In short, Braswell seemingly just has to keep up his current trajectory and he should have a good chance to make the 53-man roster in a crowded cornerback room. There was always set to be a lot of competition on the cornerback depth chart, and Braswell so far is a player who has made a name for himself at the top of the pack.
Cam Little
The Jaguars already had big expectations for rookie kicker Cam Little entering training camp, but Little has likely smashed even those to this point. The days of Aldrick Rosas and Andrew Meevis struggles in training camp are seemingly long gone, with Little being one of the most consistent performers this training camp despite being among the youngest players in the franchise's entire history.
Little was consistently outperforming a solid veteran in Riley Patterson during the opening week of training camp, showing off a big leg in warmups and only missing one field goal in team drills over the first five practices. Little was so impressive that the Jaguars seemingly made the decision on the kicker position right then and there, waiving Patterson earlier this week and making Little the only kicker on the roster.
Ventrell Miller
A Day 3 pick a year ago, Ventrell Miller missed his rookie season after suffering an injury during training camp. His redshirt rookie year is now in the rearview, however, and Miller has made a positive impression since getting back on the practice field this spring. Miller impressed during OTAs with his explosiveness and energy and he hasn't disappointed in camp.
Miller had an impressive day on Friday during short-yardage drills, showing the physicality the Jaguars drafted him for. Miller seemingly has the athletic traits to play multiple linebacker positions in Ryan Nielsen's defense and he also looks to be a core special teams player. With a strong preseason, Miller could potentially push Chad Muma as the team's No. 3 linebacker.