2024 Jaguars Training Camp: 5 Position Battles to Watch
In under a week, the 2024 Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off training camp. The road to a hopeful AFC South crown will begin, and the Jaguars will finally get a chance to see what kind of team they have.
One of the most important aspects of training camp is undoubtedly the position battles and competition that will take place throughout the roster. Jobs are there to be won and lost, with the bottom of the depth chart and several key starting positions all up for grab.
So, which battles do we think are the most intriguing ahead of Wednesday? We break it down.
Cam Robinson vs. Walker Little
Entering his fourth training camp with the Jaguars, Walker Little might be also entering his first competition with Cam Robinson. Little was clearly entering his rookie training camp in 2021 as Robinson's backup, and in 2022 he competed with Jawaan Taylor for the right tackle job that was eventually won by Taylor. And in 2023, Little spent most of camp as the first-team left tackle as the team prepared him to start for the first four games of the season due to Robinson's four-game suspension.
Now, Little might have his first actual chance at competing with Robinson for the starting left tackle job. Robinson has been the Jaguars' Week 1 left tackle in every season since his rookie year outside of 2023 (suspension) and 2019 (injury). His experience and contract have made him the obvious choice at left tackle for years, but all options could be on the table this year with Robinson and Little both in contract years.
Cam Little vs. Riley Patterson
Cam Little is the obvious favorite for this job, but that doesn't make the competition any less important. In fact, the kicker competition could ultimately be the most important battle on the Jaguars' entire roster over the next six weeks. If the Jaguars had a more consistent game a year ago, they likely make the playoffs. And if Patterson had shown more range in 2022, they likely never would have replaced him with Brandon McManus.
Patterson has significantly more experience than the Jaguars' sixth-round rookie, making important kicks for the Jaguars in 2022 -- including a playoff game-winner. But his lack of leg strength was also a point of frustration for the Jaguars, and that is where Little comes in. Since Little is a recent draft pick, has more physical ability, and has even drawn the praise of owner Shad Khan, he is the clear frontrunner. He will still have to outperform Patterson to win the job, though.
Parker Washington vs. Tim Jones vs. Elijah Cooks vs. Joshua Cephus vs. Brevin Easton
The Jaguars have had some intense competition for their No. 5 and even No. 6 receiver spots in the past, and that is no different this year. The Jaguars already have their first four wide receivers locked on the roster in Christian Kirk, Gabe Davis, Brian Thomas Jr., and Devin Duvernay, which means five players will have to compete for the No. 5 spot and the No. 6 spot, as long as the Jaguars ultimately carry six receivers.
The Jaguars could always carry seven receivers like they did entering 2023, but that would still mean at least two of these receivers don't make the 53-man roster. In short, somewhere between one and three of these receivers will make the team. But which ones?
Parker Washington is the easy favorite for the No. 5 job and even potentially shouldn't be on this list. As for the No. 6 spot, Tim Jones and Elijah Cooks both have special teams experience and could fill niche roles. Jones excels as a blocker while Cooks has the size and a skill set that isn't rampant in the Jaguars' room.
Then there are the two undrafted rookies. Joshua Cephus was one of the most productive and consistent receivers in college football over the last few years and had plenty of flashes during the offseason, while former Albany receiver Brevin Easton made a terrific first impression on the Jaguars' staff during OTAs.
Jarrian Jones vs. Ronald Darby
It is an easy answer when asked who the three best cornerbacks on the Jaguars roster are. Tyson Campbell will obviously start in one spot, while the Jaguars have a choice between talented veteran Ronald Darby and athletic third-round pick Jarrian Jones. Jones is a more natural fit for the slot, but it feels like his best chance to play could actually be on the outside due to the presence of Darnell Savage in the slot.
Darby clearly had the experience and production to be trusted as a Week 1 starter across from Campbell, but Jones was one of the breakout players during OTAs. If he plays as well in training camp as he did in the spring, then he will be a tough player to keep off the field. And if the Jaguars want him on the field, their best bet may be to slot him in across from Campbell.
Montaric Brown vs. Christian Braswell vs. Gregory Junior vs. Deantre Prince
While one cornerback battle could for a spot opposite Tyson Campbell, another battle will be further down the depth chart. Considering we saw the impact of injuries in the secondary last year, though, there is no doubting the importance of who will be among the top backups at the position. Montaric Brown filled a big role stepping in for an injured Tyson Campbell last year and could be due to repeat his time as a key depth player, but he will have competition.
Some of that competition will come from veteran cornerbacks like Tre Flowers or Tevaughn Campbell, but the most intriguing battle will be between Brown and the other young cornerbacks on the Jaguars' roster. Gregory Junior hasn't gotten as much game experience as Brown but was a training camp star last year, while Christian Braswell has now been talked up by the coaching staff in back-to-back offseasons and is finally healthy. And lastly, there is fifth-round cornerback Deantre Prince who might be the best athlete out of all of them.