2024 NFL Draft: 3 Observations on Jaguars' Selection of Maason Smith
The Jacksonville Jaguars went to the trenches in round two, selecting LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith with the No. 48 pick.
A former five-star recruit and the No. 20 prospect in the nation in the 2021 recruiting class, Smith appeared in nine games and started four as a true freshman. He earned Freshman All-SEC and Freshman All-American honors after 19 tackles, five tackles for loss, and four sacks.
After sustaining an ACL injury in the first week of the 2022 season, Smith returned in 2023 and started 12 games while recording 28 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and two pass deflections.
So, what do we make of the Smith selection?
Jaguars go all-in on traits and potential
It is far from surprising to see Maason Smith high on the Jaguars' board for a few reasons. One, he already has several notable ties to the Jaguars in his former DC and current Jaguars inside linebackers coach Matt House, former LSU teammate Brian Thomas Jr., and defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen, who he knows through former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron. In terms of inside knowledge, the Jaguars are probably as in-tune to Smith as a team can be.
Secondly, Smith is simply a Baalke prospect. Baalke covets athletic traits, specifically size and length, and Smith offers that in spades. Smith has arguably the highest ceiling of any defensive tackle in the class, boasting legitimate Chris Jones-type potential thanks to his blend of size, length, and athleticism. He isn't close to that right now, but a maxed out Smith could hit some high marks. As one team source told JaguarReport, Smith is "an upside pick."
Like 2023 second-round pick Brenton Strange, Smith likely shouldn't be expected to play a large role as a rookie. He will be in just his second season off an ACL injury and the Jaguars have a few veteran defensive tackles ahead of him in Arik Armstead, Roy Robertson-Harris, and DaVon Hamilton. This is a potential pick, thorough and through.
Two position runs likely led to this pick
There was chatter throughout the entire draft process that the defensive line class would fall off a cliff after the second round, and that is exactly what happened. The defensive tackle run started all the way at No. 35, with the Atlanta Falcons trading up to take Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro. Then Jer'Zhan Newton went. Then T'Vondre Sweat and Braden Fiske went, and the defensive tackle run was officially on.
The Jaguars likely had cornerback also circled as a Day 2 need, but a run happened there too with cornerbacks going back-to-back-to-back-to-back with Cooper DeJean, Kool-Aid McKinstry, Kamari Lassiter, and Max Melton flying off the board. Between these two position groups drying up by the time the Jaguars went to the board, it makes sense why they had to fall back to Smith earlier than some people anticipated him coming off the board.
The Jaguars came into this draft with a mission to add a young defensive tackle to their older room. After the run on interior defenders ahead of them, Smith was one of their last true chances.
Cornerback remains most glaring need
It is a bit jarring to see the Jaguars make zero additions to the secondary so far. Ronald Darby and Tyson Campbell are good starters, though Darby is likely a better fit as a No. 3 cornerback at this stage in his career. And behind them, the Jaguars have some unproven depth in Montaric Brown, Gregory Junior, and Christian Braswell.
Entering Round 3, there is no argument that can be made: cornerback is far and away the most glaring need on the Jaguars' roster. They got their receiver to replace Calvin Ridley and they got their high-upside defensive tackle to groom behind their veterans. Now, the Jaguars need to turn their attention to the secondary and get Ryan Nielsen some cornerback depth.