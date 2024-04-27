2024 NFL Draft: Jaguars Select Arkansas Kicker Cam Little at No. 212
The Jacksonville Jaguars have gone back to special teams in the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting Arkansas kicker Cam Little with the No. 212 pick in the sixth-round.
Little will now enter a competition with veteran kickers Joey Slye and Riley Patterson for the starting kicker job after Brandon McManus left in free agency.
Little is the third kicker selected in the draft, following Alabama kicker Will Reichard being taken by the Minnesota Vikings nine picks previously and Stanford kicker Joshua Karty, who was selected by the Los Angeles Rams at No. 209.
Little is the third kicker the Jaguars have drafted in franchise history following Hayden Epstein in the seventh round of the 2002 NFL Draft and Josh Scobee in the fifth round of the 2004 NFL Draft.
Little was named 2021 SEC All-Freshman Team and 2023 First-Team All-SEC after a career that saw him finish as the most accurate kicker in program history with a 82.8% field goal percentage and a 100% extra point rate.
So far, the Jaguars draft class is as follows:
- 1st round, No. 23: LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr.
- 2nd round, No. 48: LSU DL Maason Smith
- 3rd round, No. 96: FSU CB Jarrian Jones
- 4th round, No. 114: Missouri OL Javon Foster
- 4th round, No. 116: LSU DL Jordan Jefferson
- 5th round, No. 153: Ole Miss CB Deantre Price
- 5th round, No. 167: Texas RB Keilan Robinson
- 6th round, No. 212: Arkansas K Cam Little
The rest of the Jaguars selections are as follows.
7th: No. 236