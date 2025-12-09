3 Fantasy Stats Outlining Jaguars' Complete Demolition of Colts

For the majority of the 2025 NFL season, the Jacksonville Jaguars struggled to put together complete games. Even in their wins, this team often left plenty on the table, leaving them with no statement victories despite a hot start to the year. They've changed that as of late, though, stringing together three blowouts in their current four-game streak.



Head Coach Liam Coen has talked all season about playing complementary football and how remaining steadfast in all three phases can help this team survive its closely contested bouts. It can also lead to dominance, as proven by the Jaguars' Week 14 blowout of the Indianapolis Colts, 36-19. Jacksonville might be peaking at the perfect time this year, as it's gearing up for a long postseason run.



Jaguars won all three phases



Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks downfield against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

1. 166 explosive passing yards



Trevor Lawrence's performance and development in his first season under Head Coach Liam Coen were mostly underwhelming to begin the year. That came to a head in the Jacksonville Jaguars' last loss, a fourth-quarter collapse to the Houston Texans in Week 10 when T-Law led two straight 3-and-outs that allowed his opponent to mount three touchdown drives to erase a 19-point deficit. After that game, Coen told his quarterback to stop overthinking things and let it loose.



That didn't exactly pan out the right way from the jump. Two weeks later, Lawrence had four turnovers in a win against the Arizona Cardinals that was much too close for comfort. However, it's paying off in the long run, evidenced by his showing versus the Indianapolis Colts. In Week 14, the Jaguars tallied 166 yards on explosive passing plays, completions that went for over 15 yards. These didn't come on short catches where the receivers racked up yards after the reception, either. 132 came on four passes that travelled at least 20 yards through the air.



Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) is tackled by a host of Jacksonville Jaguars defenders during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

2. Colts - 0.9 rushing yards before contact



Jonathan Taylor was expected to be a huge factor in this game. He's been the primary reason for the Colts' offensive success this season. Daniel Jones came in with a fractured fibula and left with an Achilles injury. The forecast called for constant rain throughout the contest, and the heavens delivered at EverBank Stadium. All of that pointed to Indianapolis leaning heavily on its rushing attack against Jacksonville.



That didn't pan out the way the Colts expected. In Week 14, Taylor finished with just 74 yards, one touchdown, and one fumble on 21 carries. He was completely shut out from the air attack, totaling 11.4 fantasy points for the week, his third-lowest mark of the season. The Jaguars' defense consistently got into the backfield and contained JT at the line of scrimmage, as they've done to opposing running backs all year.



Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Cam Little (39) kicks an extra point Indianapolis Colts during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

3. Cam Little - 11 points



Cam Little hasn't been the fantasy weapon that people thought he'd be for the Jaguars this season. It's not his fault, either. He may have started a bit slowly, but he's now gone six straight games without a miss. Jacksonville simply hasn't relied on his services nearly as much as expected. Between Liam Coen's aggressive, analytically-driven approach and the team's offensive improvements, Little's leg has been kept on ice more often than not.



Against the Colts, he went 2-for-2 with four extra points made, his third game in a row with at least one field goal. With the trust this coaching staff has shown in their kicker, he could get hot down the stretch.

