2024 NFL Draft: Jaguars Select Missouri OT Javon Foster at No. 114
The Jacksonville Jaguars have added to the offensive trenches, selecting Missouri offensive tackle Javon Foster with the No. 114 selection.
Foster, the first of the Jaguars' two fourth-round picks, will slot into an offensive line room that currently has Cam Robinson, Anton Harrison, and Walker Little at offensive tackle. Robinson and Little are both entering contract years, which means Foster could be a potential pick for 2025 and beyond.
Foster was named a 2023 First-Team All-SEC and Third-Team All-American after 13 starts at left tackle.
Foster enrolled in school in 2018 before taking a redshirt year; he then appeared in two games in 2019 before making two starts at right tackle in 2020. In 2021 and 2022, Foster started 26 games at left tackle, ending his career with 39 starts at left tackle and two at right tackle.
“Every draft takes on its own identity, this one was obviously slanted towards the offensive side. I think as you move further along here in the second round, you’re probably going to see a lot of defensive guys start to come off the board," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said on Friday.
"It’s a need-based league right now, not that it always hasn’t been. I think there’s value in this second round, there’s going to be a lot of guys that come out of this second round that end up starting in the National Football League. I wouldn’t discount this day, it’s an important day for us and it's an important day for a lot of teams around the league.”
The rest of the Jaguars selections are as follows.
- 4th: No. 116 (via NO)
- 5th: No. 153, No. 167 (via MIN)
- 6th: No. 212
- 7th: No. 236
The Jaguars have one pick in each of rounds six and seven, with two selections in the fifth round.