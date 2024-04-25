2024 NFL Draft Rumors: Do the Jaguars Want to Trade Up For Brock Bowers?
A year after the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted a tight end in the second round and sent another tight end to the Pro Bowl in Evan Engram, could the Jaguars take another trip to investing in tight ends?
That is what draft analyst Todd McShay thinks. In a draft notebook posted on social media on Thursday, McShay identified the Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts as "teams I’m hearing have interest in potentially moving up for TE Brock Bowers."
A four-star recruit and the No. 3 tight end in the 2021 recruiting class, Bowers appeared in 15 games and started 13 as a true freshman. He caught 56 receptions for 882 yards and 13 touchdowns, leading the team in receiving and being named First Team All-American, Freshman All-American, SEC Freshman Player of the Year and First Team All-SEC.
Appearing in 15 games and starting 14 in 2022, Bowers caught 63 passes for 942 yards and seven touchdowns while also rushing for three touchdowns. As a result, he won the Mackey Award as the nation's top tight end and also earned First Team All-American and First Team All-SEC honors.
Bowers repeated as a Mackey Award winner in 2023 and was a Unanimous All-American and First Team All-SEC after leading Georgia in receiving for the third year. Despite missing three games due to an ankle injury, Bowers still caught 56 passes for 714 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games.
"Brenton is another tight end that we got to find ways to get on the field and create some matchups," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said this year at the annual league meetings in Orlando.
"We like what he did last year for us and we can now build upon that. I think that tight end room is a strong room, even with Luke [Farrell] in there. There’s depth and there’s stability which you’ve got to have.”