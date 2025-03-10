2025 NFL Free Agency: Tracking Every Jaguars Move
It is finally here.
The 2025 NFL free agency period is upon us with the legal tampering period beginning this afternoon.
Entering the week with the seventh-most cap space in the NFL, the Jacksonville Jaguars have a chance to make as big of an impact as they want in free agency. With head coach Liam Coen, general manager James Gladstone and EVP of football operations Tony Boselli now in their first years, we will learn plenty about the Jaguars' new leadership group this week.
"The combination of Liam and James and what we're going to build here and the three of us together, we're aligned, and it's going to be a collaboration. One of the things that we talk about, Liam and I have been talking about it since day one and since James got here, it's not about any one individual," Boselli said last month.
"No egos, agendas. It's about what happens on the grass. We're going to keep the main thing the main thing, and that's winning football games, and that's what we're going to do. At the end of the day we're going to be judged by wins and losses, and that's what we're going to focus on.”
So, what moves will the Jaguars ultimately make this week as they have their first big change to remake their team? We are about to find out, and the team certainly made it even more interesting with a number of big moves last week.
With prominent names like Christian Kirk and Evan Engram now out of the picture and joined by depth players such as Ronald Darby, Devin Duvernay and Josh Reynolds, the Jaguars have plenty of holes to fill.
This week offers the Jaguars their best chance to take a look at how to replace them and rebuild the roster.
So, what is next? We are about to find out.
Make sure you keep up with us here as we track every possible Jaguars move. From signings, former players moving onto a different squad, latest reports, and more, we will keep track of every free agency related right here in one spot.
So buckle in and get ready. The free agency frenzy is set to begin.
