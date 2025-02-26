2025 NFL Scouting Combine: Previewing Potential Jaguars Tight End Targets
With the NFL Scouting Combine kicking off from Indianapolis this week, we are going to take a look at each position group and a few names who make sense for the Jacksonville Jaguars to keep close tabs on.
Next up, we take a look at the tight end position.
It remains to be seen just how big of a need the Jaguars have at tight end entering the offseason. They have two tight ends set to hit free agency in Luke Farrell and Josiah Deguara and veteran tight end Evan Engram has a big contract question that is not yet resolved.
If the Jaguars opt to keep any of their core tight end pieces on the roster, they don't make much sense to invest in a tight end early in the draft. But if they do rebuild the room, they could take a tight end earlier than anyone would truly expect.
With that said, here are three tight ends to keep eyes on during the combine.
Penn State TE Tyler Warren
It remains to be seen if Tyler Warren is the true No. 1 tight end in the draft -- Colston Loveland has a strong argument to make. But in a lot of ways, Warren seems like an ideal player to pair with third-year tight end Brenton Strange. He can be lined up in a number of ways within an offense, can win as a blocker and pass-catcher, and can be a big play threat after the catch. If he tests well, he could be a top-15 pick and a potential trade back option for the Jaguars.
LSU TE Mason Taylor
Another tight end who has a skill-set that would mesh well with the physical blocker that Strange is, Mason Taylor is a fascinating pass-catching prospect. He has the frame, size and speed to burn linebackers in coverage and is among the most productive tight ends in LSU history. Add in his NFL bloodlines and he could be a riser.
Oregon TE Terrance Ferguson
A third tight end who has a pass-catching skill set that would make sense to match with Strange, Terrance Ferguson made some big plays for Oregon down the stretch. He has proven he can win at multiple levels of the field, and the big question remaining is how high his ceiling is. He can answer that this week.
