Stay or Go? Predicting Fates of Jaguars Free Agents
The Jacksonville Jaguars have undergone a season of change since the 2024 season ended.
Out are Doug Pederson and Trent Baalke. In are Liam Coen, James Gladstone and Tony Boselli.
With the Jaguars' primary decision makers now all completely different than they were this tine last year, there are a fair amount of questions facing Jacksonville entering this offseason. Chief among them is how the Jaguars may opt to navigate free agency and their own pending free agents.
So, what are our predictions for the Jaguars' pending unrestricted free agents ahead of next month's busy season? We break it down below.
OL Brandon Scherff
Prediction: Go
The Jaguars have a lot of questions at right guard entering the offseason, but Boselli and Coen being adamant about the need to upgrade the offensive line this offseason makes it seem like the Jaguars won't opt to running back the same offensive line two years in a row. Scherff can still get it done, but it feels like time for the Jaguars to move in a different direction.
S Andre Cisco
Prediction: Go
The last Jaguars regime was not planning to re-sign Andre Cisco, and I am not sure the new one will have different feelings. Cisco had a rough season in 2024, but he is far from the only Jacksonville defender who struggled. The talented ball hawk is still there, but it seems likely he plays elsewhere in 2024.
QB Mac Jones
Prediction: Go
This was a tough one. In a lot of ways, it would make sense for Mac Jones and the Jaguars to want to come together again in 2025. Jones is from the area and clearly enjoyed himself in 2024, while the Jaguars could certainly do a lot worse at backup quarterback. With that said, there is also plenty of value in going after Kyle Trask. If the Jaguars do that, they won't need to re-sign Jones.
TE Luke Farrell
Prediction: Stay
This is an excellent draft to take advantage of when it comes to the tight end class. With that said, Luke Farrell is a good blocker and an underrated pass-catcher and certainly fits Coen's offense. He would be able to come cheap, too.
DL Jeremiah Ledbetter
Prediction: Go
It is time for the Jaguars to start opening up more snaps for their younger defensive linemen like Maason Smith and Jordan Jefferson. Jeremiah Ledbetter is still a solid rotational player, but the Jaguars have moved past the time to need him to fill a spot in the defensive tackler rotation on Sundays.
RB D'Ernest Johnson
Prediction: Go
The Jaguars have their 1-2 punch in Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby, but it certainly appears the Jaguars could add to the running back room behind them. D'Ernest Johnson is a solid No. 3 running back, but the new staff could want a younger option in a deep running back draft.
OL Blake Hance
Prediction: Stay
I am not sure Blake Hance spends time on the 53-man roster this offseason, but he is a versatile depth offensive lineman who could at least have a place on the 90-man offseason roster as the Jaguars experiment with their offensive line depth.
TE Josiah Deguara
Prediction: Go
The Jaguars' tight end room could be in flux this offseason depending on what happens with Evan Engram. With that said, it makes sense to look to a Day 3 pick or an UDFA as the No. 4 tight end if Engram and Luke Farrell return.
QB C.J. Beathard
Prediction: Go
The Jaguars seem to have their No. 3 quarterback in veteran passer John Wolford, who has spent time with Liam Coen at two different stops over the last few years. C.J. Beathard had a good run as Trevor Lawrence's backup, but it appears to be over.
LB Caleb Johnson
Prediction: Stay
One of Heath Farwell's core special teamers over the last three seasons, the Jaguars would be wise to bring Caleb Johnson back into the fold. Perhaps he looks for an expanded role elsewhere after not re-signing with the Jaguars right away last offseason, but the fit makes sense for both sides.
