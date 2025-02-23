Jaguars' Tony Boselli Explains How Liam Coen Wants to Build Team
The Jacksonville Jaguars have their leadership group completely in place now that general manager James Gladstone is officially hired.
But even with the addition of Gladstone, it has become apparent since the Jaguars hired Liam Coen as head coach last month that the franchise will be molded in Coen's vision. Gladstone is there to help facilitate that; as is Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tony Boselli.
As such, it is Coen's blueprint the Jaguars are set to follow. Gladstone will ensure things go smoothly on the scouting side of the football operations, while Boselli is there to support the franchise in a wide-reaching number of areas.
So, how exactly does Coen envision building the Jaguars' roster in the trio's first offseason at the helm? Boselli spoke to SiriusXM NFL Radio this week to discuss.
"What came off the page with him for me was, we're sitting there talking in the interview and his main focus -- we talked about Trevor, obviously, and the quarterback -- but his main focus was the offensive line," Boselli said.
Considering Boselli is a Pro Football Hall of Fame left tackle, it is hardly a surprise to see him and Coen connect on the priority of the trenches.
Coen is also coming from an offense in Tampa Bay that solidified its offensive line in 2025 thanks to the addition of first-round center Graham Barton and the development and elevation of a host of others.
Jacksonville has some pieces along the offensive line, but they have not been able to put it all together as a unit for the entirety of Trevor Lawrence's career thus far -- especially in the running game.
"Line of scrimmage. He says, 'Listen, we have to get the O-line right. If you can't control the line of scrimmage, if you can't run it, and you can't protect your quarterback, you can't win.' And then he says, we need to get the D-line right," Boselli said.
"His points of emphasis were the O- and D-line, which you don't hear from most of the OCs today because they're talking about throwing it all over the yard. And that's when I said, 'OK, this guy gets it.' He understands. His philosophy aligns with how we want to do it. And I believe that's the way you have sustained success."
