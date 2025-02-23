2nd-Year Jaguars Players Who Can Take a Leap in 2025
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a lot to be excited about in the last month as they have secured their new head coach, Liam Coen, and general manager, James Gladstone. With a new regime, the franchise can move forward with the hopes of returning to the playoffs with their star quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Last season, the team suffered a major disappointment, finishing the year 4-13 and landing yet another top-five selection in the NFL Draft. In last year's draft, Trent Baalke's final of his career, the team landed immediate contributors and starters, including a sensational rookie who broke numerous first-year and franchise records.
After last season, it's time to take a closer look at a few players that could take a leap forward in 2025.
Jarrian Jones, Cornerback
Jacksonville found themselves a potential gem in the third round last year with Jones, a former standout with Florida State. Not much was expected from Jones and he struggled at times early on but like in most cases with rookies thrown into the fire, they adjusted, grew and got better.
Jones became the team's starting nickelback and was one of the few lone standouts on a Jaguars defense that allowed nearly six yards per play. The former Day 2 selection has found himself as a no-doubt starter heading into 2025 and is expected to take another leap forward in his development as a key asset to the team's defense.
Maason Smith, Interior Defensive Lineman
Jacksonville didn't do a great job putting their defensive front in positions to succeed and the experiments conducted on certain players in that front seven failed miserably. While Smith didn't see a significant increase in playing time until late in the year, he flashed what many saw at LSU as a potential force for the Jaguars.
Smith still needs to improve his pad level and consistency as both a pass rusher and run defender but has shown to maintain one and two-gaps well while flashing active hands at the point of attack. If he becomes a key rotational piece or starter in 2025, he is an easy choice to make a leap in his development.
Brian Thomas Jr., Wide Receiver
This may seem like a easy choice considering his phenomenal rookie campaign but Thomas is only going to get better. The former LSU star playmaker shattered the franchise rookie record for yards, catches, and touchdowns while becoming a finalist for the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Thomas has room to grow with improving his overall play strength but that shouldn't stop him from producing at a high level. Under coach Coen, expect Thomas to have an even better season, firmly placing himself as potential top wide receiver in the NFL next year.
