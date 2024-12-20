3 Matchups That Will Define Jaguars-Raiders
The NFL is all about matchups.
Each week, games are decided by which teams have an advantage on each side of the ball. Who has the better pass-rush? Whose receivers can win one-on-one?
As a result, we will take a look each week at which matchups are the most important for the Jacksonville Jaguars to win. This week, we start it off with the three key matchups between the Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders.
Walker Little vs. K'Lavon Chaisson
The Jaguars' offense won't have to worry about stopping Maxx Crosby on Sunday. Instead, the Raiders' top pass-rush threat is set to be former Jaguars first-round pick K'Lavon Chaisson. Over the last three weeks, Pro Football Focus has Chaisson ranked as the No. 16 edge rusher in the NFL in terms of win-rate. He has consistently gotten after the quarterback and has even recorded an interception.
Jaguars left tackle Walker Little will draw Chaisson more often than not, and he will have to prove to be up to the challenge of stopping his former teammate. Little has played well since entering the starting lineup in Week 9 and will be looked to in a big spot this week.
"He’s played really well, actually. I think each week he continues to improve and show how capable he is of handling that starting role, and a player we knew could do that," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Wednesday. "But yeah, his improvement, the physicality in the run game, obviously and in pass protection he does a nice job. So, I would say he’s right where he needs to be and continues to improve.”
Josh Hines-Allen vs. Kolton Miller
After a Week 15 where the opposing offense put almost their entire focus on stopping the Jaguars' edge rushing duo, it will be interesting to see how the Raiders game-plan for it. Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen is still having a solid season, and on Sunday he will draw one of the best offensive tackles on the Jaguars' entire schedule in Kolton Miller.
Miller, who currently holds the ninth-highest pass-blocking grade on Pro Football Focus among offensive tackles, is a long-time starter who has proven to be one of the best players on the Raiders' entire roster. For the Jaguars' pass-rush to impact the Raiders' offense, he is who Hines-Allen will have to go through.
Darnell Savage vs. Brock Bowers
The biggest danger posed to the Jaguars' defense this week is undoubtedly rookie tight end Brock Bowers. Bowers is having arguably the best season of any rookie tight end in NFL history, and the Jaguars are the next team that is set to be tasked with slowing down the first-round Georgia Bulldogs product.
The Jaguars' best bet to slow down Bowers is veteran defensive back Darnell Savage, who has made big plays against tight ends in coverage throughout the season. How the Jaguars execute their plan for Bowers will determine if the Jaguars are able to limit big plays in the passing game, and Savage will be a huge part about that plan.
