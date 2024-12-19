Jaguars Must Avoid Ultimate Revenge Game From Raiders' Chaisson
With the Las Vegas Raiders set to be without star pass-rusher Maxx Crosby when they clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, there is a familiar face who will step up in his place: former Jaguars first-round pick K'Lavon Chaisson.
Chaisson signed with the Raiders at the start of the season to serve as a role player, but he has seen his role increase over the last several weeks. And with it, he is playing the best football of his career.
After five sacks as a member of the Jaguars through four seasons, Chaisson has three sacks on the year for the Raiders. In the last three games alone, Chaisson has two sacks, four quarterback hits, three tackles for loss, and one interception.
In short, Chaisson is jumping off the film for an otherwise lowly Raiders defense. And the Jaguars better take notice before their former top pick makes them pay for letting him walk at the end of the 2023 season.
“He is. He’s playing really well. Providing a spark and obviously now, with Maxx [Raiders DE Maxx Crosby] not there, he’ll step up and do even more," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Wednesday. "It’s a great opportunity for him, but you’re seeing that on film. He brings a lot of energy to that defense and has done a nice job with him.”
Chaisson was the Jaguars' first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, being selected with the No. 20 pick. Chaisson was one of two players the Jaguars drafted with first-round picks from the Jalen Ramsey trade, alongside running back Travis Etienne.
Now, Chaisson will face off against former teammate Walker Little in his quest for the ultimate revenge game. The two faced off plenty of times as teammates. Now, they will do it as opponents.
“Yeah, I mean, you get the live rep in practice, training camp, all that. But game reps are a little bit different," Pederson said. "Both players have grown obviously in their craft and will have a chance to study each other a little bit this week. But it should be interesting. It’ll be fun to watch him.”
In four years with the Jaguars, Chaisson started 11 games and appeared in 57. He recorded five sacks, which included a career-high two sacks in 2023. Across four seasons, he also recorded 73 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 23 quarterback hits, and two pass deflections.
