REPORT: Will the Jaguars Beat the Lowly Raiders on Sunday?
The Jacksonville Jaguars' loss to the New York Jets was their eighth loss of seven points or less and another example of all that has gone wrong for the Jaguars this season. Still, the Jaguars arguably looked better against the Jets than nearly any other game this season.
Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones led the Jaguars to their third-highest scoring total of the season. His 294 passing yards were the most he has had in a game since joining the Jaguars this offseason.
Still, it was not enough for the Jaguars to pull off a win against the Jets, but it did prove the Jaguars have not quit on this season. They face another one of the worst teams in the NFL this weekend, the Las Vegas Raiders.
Las Vegas is battered and bruised, as they are missing multiple starters and have lost 10 consecutive games. Sunday's matchup between the Jaguars and the Raiders is shaping up to be an interesting game.
Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network recently released his prediction of Sunday’s matchup. He predicted the Raiders would lose another close, hard-fought game at home by a score of 20-17.
“The Jacksonville Jaguars were fun against the New York Jets in Week 15, as we saw Mac Jones let loose and try to make plays as opposed to taking safer options,” Rolfe said. “Hopefully, that continues into Week 16, as it could make for a very entertaining game. The Raiders have also not given up without a fight this season, but we have no idea what their quarterback situation might look like by next week.”
The Jaguars had a shot to beat the Jets but faltered down the stretch. That is unlikely to happen again this Sunday as the Raiders continue to just go through the motions and they look to secure the first overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.
The Jaguars have seen many things go wrong this season, leading to their 3-11 record. However, Sunday in Las Vegas, they should get another taste of what it is like to win, assuming they take care of business.
Time will tell if the Jaguars are able to take advantage of what should be an easy win.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.