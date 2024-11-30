3 Matchups That Will Define Jaguars-Texans
The NFL is all about matchups.
Each week, games are decided by which teams have an advantage on each side of the ball. Who has the better pass-rush? Whose receivers can win one-on-one?
As a result, we will take a look each week at which matchups are the most important for the Jacksonville Jaguars to win. This week, we start it off with the three key matchups between the Jaguars and the Houston Texans.
Tyson Campbell vs. Nico Collins
The last time these two teams played, Nico Collins completely dominated the Jaguars' secondary with a 12-catch performance with 151 yards and a touchdown to boot. No matter what the Jaguars threw at the Texans, Collins was winning both before and after the catch and consistently putting the Jaguars in disadvantageous situations.
The Jaguars didn't have Tyson Campbell last time, though. And with the Texans facing injuries at wide receiver, the Jaguars will have flexibility to let Campbell keep tabs on Collins throughout the game. Campbell and Collins have had big battles before, and this should be no different.
Brian Thomas Jr. vs. Derek Stingley Jr.
Star Jaguars rookie Brian Thomas Jr. had a terrific game against the Texans in Week 4, catching six passes for 86 yards and a touchdown. Had Trevor Lawrence not missed on a pair of other passes, his day would have been even better. That was when the Jaguars had their starting receiver trio completely healthy, however. Since then, the Jaguars have lost both Christian Kirk and Gabe Davis to season-ending injuries.
Now, the Texans will be able to pivot most of their attention in the passing game to the No. 23 pick. Thomas had a productive game in Week 11 despite a similar scenario, and he has the talent to do it again. Sunday should be one of the best battles the Jaguars' rookie alpha male pass-catcher sees all season long.
Joe Mixon vs. Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker
Few running backs in the NFL have excelled at running outside the tackles in 2024 like Joe Mixon. While the Texans' rushing attack has been feast or famine this year, Mixon has excelled in offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik's outside zone scheme. According to NextGenStats, "Joe Mixon has generated the 5th-most rushing yards over expected this season on designed runs to the outside (+116) and has recorded the most touchdowns (9) in the NFL on such carries this season."
If there is one thing the Jaguars' defense thrives at, however, it is stopping the outside run. This is largely because the Jaguars have a pair of defensive ends who are both dominant against the run in Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker. How the pair holds up against Houston will likely determine the unit's success on the ground.
