3 Moves the Jaguars Should Consider at the Trade Deadline
With the Jacksonville Jaguars already active on the trade market, it is hard to imagine the team will be making many more moves by 4 p.m. this afternoon.
Sill, there are a few smaller moves the Jaguars could make that would make sense both roster-wise and as they look forward to their future.
With that said, here are three trade scenarios that would make sense for the Jaguars to consider.
No. 1: Mac Jones to Las Vegas Raiders For Conditional 2026 6th
The Jaguars are likely hoping to get a compensatory pick for Mac Jones in 2026, but that would take a team signing the former first-round quarterback to a deal that would qualify him for a pick. That would likely be in the sixth-round range, with Joe Flacco's one-year, $4.5 million deal with the Colts netting the Cleveland Browns a 2025 sixth-round pick.
With that being the case, the Jaguars would be smart to attempt to a trade that would ensure they obtain a pick, giving them flexibility in free agency. The Las Vegas Raiders need an answer at quarterback for the final two months of the season that isn't Gardner Minshew, and Jones could have a chance to actually play. The Jaguars' backup quarterback position isn't exactly important with the season lost.
No. 2: D'Ernest Johnson to Dallas Cowboys for 2026 7th
With the Jaguars set to get rookie running back Keilan Robinson on the active roster in a few weeks, they could free up room on the running back depth chart by dealing third-string running back D'Ernest Johnson. The Jaguars would have to make up for what they lose in pass protection, but the Dallas Cowboys could be desperate at the running back position considering recent events with Zeke Elliott.
No. 3: Jeremiah Ledbetter and 2026 7th to Cincinnati Bengals For 2026 6th
Jeremiah Ledbetter has played solid football for the Jaguars over the last two seasons, and the Cincinnati Bengals badly need defensive tackle help as they hope to turn their season around for a playoff push. The Bengals' interior defensive line has been a mess this year, and a pick swap for a solid veteran rental would make sense.
As for the Jaguars, this could clear up snaps for their younger defensive tackles like Tyler Lacy, Esezi Otomewo, Maason Smith, and Jordan Jefferson. Ledbetter has done right by the Jaguars, but this could be a spot where they could find some draft capital.
