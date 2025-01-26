3 Names Who Make Sense as Jaguars' Liam Coen's DC
Considering Liam Coen's ability as a play-caller is a big reason the Jacksonville Jaguars were so enamored with the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator, it is fair to say Coen's most important coordinator hire will be whoever he tabs as his defensive coach.
Coen is set to have full autonomy on the Jaguars' offense, so whoever he hires on the defensive side could arguably be the bigger hire he makes in terms of his coaching staff.
"As head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, I will hire a first-class coaching staff, establish a distinctive and effective brand of football on both sides of the ball, and our players will live for the black and teal. Shad and Jaguars fans should expect nothing less, and that’s what we plan to deliver and more," Coen said in his first statement as Jaguars head coach.
So, who are some names that make sense for Coen to pair himself with? We break it down below.
Brandon Staley
This hire would likely draw some chatter from fans considering Brandon Staley gave up one of the biggest leads in playoff history the last time he stepped foot into EverBank Stadium, but Staley is still widely respected as a defensive mine and game-planner. He was on the Rams staff with Coen in 2020 and has previous head coach experience, which could be a big boost for a first-time head coach. Staley had a lot of fans on the 49ers roster this past season.
Patrick Graham
While Patrick Graham didn't get the Jaguars' head coaching gig, he should be a top candidate to be picked for Coen's defensive coordinator role. He is an experienced coordinator who has proven to have success with multiple rosters and coaching staffs, and he has proven he has the ability to turn around a defensive unit regardless of talent. Graham could be a candidate to be poached by a team in the hunt for a head coach in the future, but he would give the defense quite the boost.
Larry Foote
If Coen wants to bring a coach with him over from Tampa Bay, then there isn't a better option than Larry Foote. It would be bold for Coen to pick a coordinator with no prior experience leading a unit, which is what the Jaguars did when they first hired Doug Pederson and named Mike Caldwell defensive coordinator. Still, Foote is well-respected and has been a part of several productive defensive units and could be a rising star.
