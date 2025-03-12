3 Observations on Jaguars Adding Johnny Mundt
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a flurry of moves on the first day of the NFL's legal tampering period.
With the Jaguars agreeing to terms with nine different free agents on the first day of free agency, we are going to take a look at what each player brings to the table and how they fit with the Jaguars.
Here, we break down the Jaguars' addition of Minnesota Vikings tight end Johnny Mundt.
So, what do we make of the Jaguars adding Mundt? We break it down below.
Jaguars' new path at tight end is clear
When the Jaguars released veteran tight end Evan Engram last week, it was clear why the move was really made. Yes, the Jaguars created a bit of cap space that went into finding his "replacements", but it was also evident from the onset that Engram was not exactly a fit with Liam Coen's scheme and what he asks for out of his tight ends.
With Mundt now in the fold, it is clear what direction the Jaguars are going at tight end. While Mundt is not an overwhelming blocker by any sense of the word, he is much more of a balanced player and an in-line option than Engram was. That seems to be exactly what the Jaguars are looking for in their tight ends.
Mundt brings plenty of connections to Jaguars' staff
It isn't hard to find connections for Mundt to the Jaguars' coaching staff and front office. Of all the free agents the Jaguars agreed to terms with so far, Mundt has the most relationships and dots to connect with. Whether it is due to his time with the Vikings or the Los Angeles Rams, Mundt simply seems like a McVay coaching tree staple.
Mundt joined the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and stayed there until 2021, crossing his paths with both Coen and Jaguars general manager James Gladstone. He then followed former Rams assistant Kevin O'Connell to the Vikings, where he linked up with new Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski.
Mundt gives Jaguars a cheap Luke Farrell replacement
Due to the vast differences in their skill sets, it is not accurate to say Mundt is a one-for-one replacement with Engram. In fact, I do not think the Jaguars are even going to try to replace Engram directly, because I do not think the old Engram role will exist in Jacksonville moving forward in Coen's offense.
I do think it is fair to say that Mundt might be the Luke Farrell replacement, though. Mundt has been a No. 3 tight end through his career and will be able to translate to that role seamlessly for the Jaguars, all while doing so at around $15 million less than what Farrell is going to cost San Francisco.
