BREAKING: Jaguars Sign Tight End Johnny Mundt
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a busy offseason. They have been making moves to get back on track for the 2025 season.
As free agency began, the team was expected to be active and they got started right away. They are not waiting around this offseason for the players they need and want.
On Monday the Jaguars signed former Minnesota Vikings tight end Johnny Mundt. The Jaguars now have their new tight end in Jacksonville.
"Source: Former Vikings TE Johnny Mundt to Jacksonville. 2-years $5.5M," said NFL Insider Tom Pelissero on X/Twitter.
Mundt will go to Jacksonville with many familiar faces around to help him out. Mundt reunites with his former coach Grant Udinski who is now the offensive coordinator for the Jaguars.
Mundt is also familiar with the new head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone. They were all together in Los Angeles as members of the Rams.
The move is a good one because the Jaguars know what they are getting in Mundt at the tight end position. They have an advantage over other teams this offseason when bringing in talent that has played for them before.
Mundt has a good season last year. He got a lot of playing time with the Vikings and showed that he can be a good tight end for any team and now he will get his shot in Jacksonville.
The Jaguars have had a great turnaround this offseason and now they are putting their best roster together before the NFL Draft next month.
Owner Shad Khan has done everything he can to put the franchise in the best position to be successful. He wants to win games and does everything possible to do that. He has shown it in the past, and he will continue to be that type of owner.
This is a good move for quarterback Trevor Lawrence as well. Lawrence will benefit from having Mundt in the middle of the field to get the ball to. Munt can also be Lawrence's security blanket when he is pressured or in trouble in the pocket.
The Jaguars have pushed all the right buttons so far this offseason and they are not done just yet. More moves are to come for Coen and Gladstone.
