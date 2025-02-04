3 Observations on Jaguars Hiring Tony Boselli as EVP
Tony Boselli is the newest front office executive in football.
The Jacksonville Jaguars made the inevitable a reality on Monday, hiring Boselli as the team's Executive Vice President of Football Operations. Boselli has long been rumored to join the ranks of the organization, and now the team's first-ever draft pick and only Pro Football Hall of Famer will be thick of it when it comes to running the franchise.
So, what do we make of Boselli landing the front office gig? We break it all down below.
Where Boselli's role will differ from Tom Coughlin's old front office czar role
While Boselli now holds the same title that former head coach and front office car Tom Coughlin held from 2017-2019, it does not seem like the two will share many responsibilities or day-to-day demands. When Coughlin took the Jaguars job and became the face of their front office, he did so by becoming the voice in personnel moves. As much became clear during the 2017 NFL Draft when Coughlin was the loudest advocate of drafting running back Leonard Fournette.
I do not expect a repeat with Boselli. Boselli himself said on Monday that his job isn't to draft players or operate in free agency -- that will be the general manager's job, Boselli said. Head coach Liam Coen will obviously have a large influence as well. Boselli will likely weigh in when asked to in terms of roster moves and player evaluations, but he isn't in this role to take over player acquisition in any shape or fashion.
Why this move makes sense for both sides
There are a lot of reasons why this move felt right to make right now. Once the Jaguars fired Trent Baalke, it became time for a complete reshaping of the franchise. That made it exactly the right time to add Boselli to a front office role, giving him a chance to support a general manager and head coach that he is alligned with since he was a part of the process.
For Khan, this is a move that could have helped him greatly in 2022, but it is better late than never. Khan had nobody he could lean on and take counsel with in the football operations part of the franchise for the last several years, because anyone he would have talked to would be doing so in their own self interests. Khan leaned on Baalke plenty, but why would Baalke ever point the finger at himself? Having a bridge between the football operations and ownership is the right move.
Will this finally be the right power structure?
The Jaguars have tried plenty of different power structures in the past. General manager answers to head coach, head coach answers to general manager, head coach and general manager answer to senior member of front office, it goes on and on. To this point, Khan clearly hasn't found the right mix with only two playoff seasons under his belt.
Now, Khan is going a different route by having the head coach, general manager and senior member of the front office all set to report to him. None of the three will be over the other, though it is clear that Coen will play perhaps the most important role as head coach. It is a new twist on things from the Jaguars -- we will see if it finally works.
