BREAKING: Jaguars Name Tony Boselli Executive Vice President
It is official -- Tony Boselli is officially a part of the Jacksonville Jaguars' front office.
Boselli was officially named the team's Executive Vice President of Football Operations on Monday, Jaguars owner Shad Khan announced.
According to the team, Boselli will report to Khan, just as head coach Liam Coen does. The team's new general manager will also report to Khan.
"The new general manager will then join Coen and Boselli to form a football leadership unit that will collaborate and align on all major football decisions, develop a long-term strategy for sustainable on-field success, and provide counsel to the team owner," the Jaguars said.
“Few people have better relationships throughout the NFL, know the game, and understand the value of strong team identity and culture as well as Tony Boselli,” Khan said in a statement.
“Tony has a wealth of football acumen that we respect and need, and his counsel will be tremendously valuable to me and our football leadership team during this current rebirth and for many seasons to come.”
Boselli was the Jaguars' first-ever draft selection, being picked second overall in the 1995 NFL Draft. He held down the team's left tackle spot until 2001, being elected to the Pro Bowl five times. He was a first-team All-Pro three times (1997-99) and was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame second-team All-1990s Team. Boselli is the team's only member of the Hall of Fame.
“My passion for this team, these fans and this city has defined my football life, to the point it is now engrained in my family’s legacy,” Boselli said in a statement.
“Today, that relationship has evolved to include this exciting opportunity, and I find my emotions remarkably similar to what I felt upon being drafted as a Jacksonville Jaguar in 1995. I am so excited and deeply humbled to work with and alongside Shad Khan, the Khan Family, Liam Coen, our new general manager and the entire Jaguars front office. We will come together to build a lasting foundation and winning tradition that Jaguars fans will be proud of.”
Boselli's exact role and duties was further defined by the Jaguars.
"In addition to his role on the football leadership unit, Boselli will be responsible for player engagement, football technology, football travel and logistics, equipment, sports performance, team security and football communications. Boselli will also serve as the liaison between football operations and the business side of the Jaguars to ensure a unified and successful organization as a whole."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.