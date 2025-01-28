3 Observations on Jaguars' Liam Coen's Introductory Press Conference
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen was officially introduced on Monday, with Coen holding court alongside owner Shad Khan at the Miller Electric Center for the first time.
"This was completely about an opportunity to work for an owner and a group of people, with a group of players that needed some help. That's what coaching is, right? That's what coaching is all about, is trying to go help people and be around people," Coen said.
So, what did we take away from Coen's introductory press conference? We give our thoughts below.
Coen had a healthy showing in the crowd
As far as Jaguars press conferences go, that one was as filled as one has been in six years on the Jaguars' beat. This time around, the Jaguars didn't just have media in for Coen's opening remarks. There was also his wife and children, his father, Jaguars staff and employees, quarterback Trevor Lawrence, wide receivers Christian Kirk and Gabe Davis, running back Tank Bigsby, linebacker Foyesade Oluokun, owner Tony Khan, interim general manager Ethan Waugh, mayor Donna Deegan, Hall of Famer Tony Boselli, several city council members, and even more.
In short, Coen had all of the stops pulled out for him on Monday. And while no coaching tenure is ever won or lost during an opening press conference, the general mood and energy surrounding Monday's press conference is something that has not been held inside the Jaguars' facilities since at least the 2022 season.
Coen had good answers for job history
If there is one thing you notice when looking at Coen's job history as a coach, it is that he has moved around plenty of the last few years. Since 2020 he has coached with the Los Angeles Rams as an assistant quarterbacks coach, then at Kentucky as offensive coordinator, then back to the Rams as offensive coordinator, then back to Kentucky as offensive coordinator, and then to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as offensive coordinator in 2023.
Got all that?
With that said, Coen had perfectly reasonable responses as to why frequent movement happened. A lot of it had to do with personal growth, such as Coen wanting to step back into a play-calling role after 2022 and then wanting to get back into the NFL ranks last season.
“The foundation of my career started in college in locker rooms in Maine and Brown and UMass, places that, let's be honest, don't have a ton of resources. So, you learn kind of your DNA as a coach in some of those places. And then in the last few years, you get an opportunity to go coach in the National Football League, which has been the dream," Coen said. "/Then you make a decision that ultimately was a little dicey at the time, I'll be honest. You go back to a place where you just had success and had a great opportunity to be at but that was all done to go call plays again. That was the experience that I kind of missed that year in LA."
Coen will have full control
If anything has been made clear, it is that the Jaguars are now the Liam Coen show. Khan stated the Jaguars will focus on Coen and his coaching staff before moving onto the general manager search, which is a clear sign that Coen will be instrumental in the Jaguars' search for a new general manager to replace Trent Baalke.
Coen also made it clear that he is going to have his hand on the wheel when it comes to calling plays for the Jaguars' offense. Former Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson was a gifted play-caller but took a serious step backward from the role over the final two seasons of his tenure as head coach. Coen will not repeat that mistake, and will instead have his fingerprints all over the Jaguars' offensive operation.
