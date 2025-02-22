3 Questions Facing the Jaguars This Offseason
The Jacksonville Jaguars are entering a critical offseason.
After last year's 4-13 disaster, the Jaguars need to rebound quickly to regain the momentum that they have lost since the second half of the 2023 season.
To ensure the Jaguars and new head coach Liam Coen are able to hit the ground running next season, the Jaguars will have to answer several looming questions. Which of these questions are the most critical? We discuss below.
What is the strategy at RG?
The Jaguars have most of their 2025 offensive line in place; Walker Little and Anton Harrison will be holding down the fort at left and right tackle, Ezra Cleveland is the clear starter at left guard, and Mitch Morse will return for another year at center. The one position that doesn't have a clear answer is right guard. Brandon Scherff has held down the fort at the position since 2022, but it looks like the Jaguars will get a different face at the position next year.
So, how will the Jaguars replace him? The only obvious internal candidate to do so would be third-year right guard Cooper Hodges, but he has suffered season-ending injuries in each of the last two seasons. Will the Jaguars look for a free agent option to replace Scherff, or will the Jaguars use one of their top selections to find their new starting guard?
How can the Jaguars fortify the secondary?
The Jaguars' secondary got beat up on a regular basis last season, and it is clear the Jaguars are going to address the unit in some form or fashion this offseason. The question is whether the Jaguars will use major resources in free agency or even the No. 5 pick, or if they will instead look to find options in the second wave of free agency and outside of the first round.
The Jaguars have a few quality defensive backs on the roster in starters Tyson Campbell, Darnell Savage and Jarrian Jones. Montaric Brown has given the team good snaps, too, and so has Andrew Wingard. Still, the Jaguars need to find some stability for a unit that struggled weekly last season. How much they pay for that stability is the question.
The futures of Christian Kirk and Evan Engram
The Jaguars' two biggest contracts to mull over this offseason are Evan Engram and Christian Kirk. Kirk and Engram have been quality players and leaders in Jacksonville since the day they stepped in the building in 2022, but the Jaguars still have to find out whether they are comfortable keeping them at their current price points.
One school of thought could be that the Jaguars would gain little from weakening the offensive roster in what will be considered a season with high expectations. Liam Coen would undoubtedly be able to get plenty out of both Kirk and Engram and their versatile skill sets, and the Jaguars won't want to make things tougher on Trevor Lawrence. Still, returns will have to make financial sense.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.