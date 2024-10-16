5 Jaguars Who Could Land On the Trade Block
The Jacksonville Jaguars became the first team to trade a player in the 2024 regular season on Monday, trading defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris to the Seattle Seahawks for a 2026 sixth-round pick on Monday.
Could this mean the Jaguars are set to go on a fire sale and move players for picks due to their 1-5 start? That remains to be seen, but there are a few players who could reasonably be moved if this was the case.
With that said, here are five players who could land on the trade block if the Jaguars deem themselves open for business.
Cam Robinson or Walker Little
If the Jaguars have anything, it is offensive tackle depth. Right tackle Anton Harrison has the ability to play either tackle spot, reserve tackle Cole Van Lanen had a tremendous training camp and preseason, and rookie offensive tackle Javon Foster was a fourth-round pick with years of experience at left tackle in the SEC.
Then there are left tackles Cam Robinson and Walker Little. Neither appear likely to return in 2025, so it would make sense to try to get some kind of compensation for either. Little is younger, cheaper, and has proven he is a starting-level left tackle. Robinson has seven years of experience as a starting left tackle. Each have some value.
Andre Cisco
The Jaguars would not be a better team if they move on from Andre Cisco in a trade. That is the type of move that would truly show the team is throwing in the towel considering the Jaguars don't have another option to replace him. They have players like Andrew Wingard or Tashaun Gipson who can stip in, but they aren't Cisco.
Cisco could bring some value considering his ability to force turnovers and his rookie deal. He would be a rental since he only has 11 games left on his contract, but he is the type of player who could attract a worthwhile trade package. The 2024 breakout hasn't happened for him yet, but it could elsewhere.
Devin Lloyd
The Jaguars have an interesting dynamic at linebacker moving forward. Foye Oluokun is the heart and soul of the defense and will absolutely take back his spot in the middle of the unit when he returns from injury. As for the other spot, the Jaguars have former first-round pick Devin Lloyd and second-year linebacker Ventrell Miller as options.
Miller has been one of the Jaguars' brightest spots since entering the lineup for Oluokun in Week 4, and it almost seems irresponsible to take him off the field. Lloyd started out hot to the season but had his struggles in Week 6, but he could have serious value due to his rookie contract and status as a former first-round pick and top prospect.
Ronald Darby
When the Jaguars signed Ronald Darby in March to start opposite of Tyson Campbell, their cornerback room looked a good bit different than it does now. At the time, the Jaguars had yet to draft Jarrian Jones in the third round and had also yet to see Montaric Brown prove his mettle in Ryan Nielsen's scheme.
Things have changed since then, though. Brown was thrust into the lineup in Week 2 after Tyson Campbell's injury in the season-opener and has impressed, playing better than even Darby at times. If a cornerback-needy team is looking for a veteran plug-in, the Jaguars could stand to move Darby for a future pick.
