5 Jaguars Who Stood Out On Second Day of Joint Practices vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Jacksonville Jaguars concluded joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, hosting their Florida peers at the Miller Electric Center for the second day in a row.
After focusing on the offensive side of the ball on Wednesday, we turned our eyes to the defensive side of the ball on Day 2.
So, which defenders stood out and what does it mean moving forward? We break it down below.
Andre Cisco
One of the true breakout candidates at the safety position in 2024, fourth-year defensive back Andre Cisco had an excellent day of practice on Thursday. Cisco was frequently around the ball and hardly looked out of place, several times drawing praise from respected defensive backs coach Kris Richard. Cisco also made the best play of the day, breaking through a pick route out of a trips formation to trail running back Sean Tucker in the red-zone, putting himself in position for a pick-six when Tucker bobbled the pass.
Erick Hallett
The biggest ballhawk on Thursday was second-year safety Erick Hallett, who is certainly fighting for a spot on the depth chart. After spending time on the practice squad last year, Hallett has gone from a cornerback/safety hybrid to a pure safety in Ryan Nielsen's scheme, and it has paid off for him with a solid camp. He was in the right place at the right time and showed good ball skills against the Bucs, picking Kyle Trask off twice.
Devin Lloyd
One of the reasons Hallett was able to record two interceptions of Trask was third-year linebacker Devin Lloyd. After lining up and showing a blits pre=snap, Lloyd never rushed the passer and instead kept his eyes on Trask. Lloyd made a great read and timed a jump to deflect Trask's pass at the line of scrimmage, sending it into the arms of Hallett for what would have been a pick-six. Lloyd was in the right spot plenty of times throughout the day.
Josh Hines-Allen
The Jaguars' best player and the Buccaneers' best player lined up plenty of times this week when Josh Hines-Allen took on Tristan Wirfs. Hines-Allen has called Wirfs one of the best tackles he has faced in his entire career, and it is clear why he respects the All-World offensive lineman. Despite this respect, Hines-Allen took it to the 2020 first-round pick on a number of occasions on Thursday, including an impressible block shed on a run play that saw Wirfs end up on the ground.
Montaric Brown
It wasn't a perfect practice for Brown, who was on the receiving and of a Kyle Trask and Trey Palmer touchdown. But the third-year cornerback also showed why he is still likely to stick on the 53-man roster, showing off the impressive route recognition and savvy that helped him acclimate as a stand-in for Tyson Campbell last year. Brown had nice coverage throughout the day and almost had a pick-six off Baker Mayfield if not for dropping the ball.