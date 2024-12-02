5 Observations on Jaguars' Demoralizing Loss to Texans
The Jacksonville Jaguars suffered another deflating loss on Sunday, falling to the Houston Texans in a 23-20 game that was filled with emotions, brawls, and the loss of the key piece of the franchise.
But what did we see during the Jaguars' latest one-score loss? We break it down below.
It is time for the Jaguars to shut down Trevor Lawrence
It is time for the Jaguars to look out for the best interests of their franchise player. After Trevor Lawrence's scary concussion against the Texans toward the end of the first half, it should be of little concern when Lawrence can return. Lawrence needs to let his body heal after the pounding he has taken in 2024, and there is nothing left to play for.
Lawrence will never take himself off the field and out of the fight. The Jaguars simply need to do it for him, even if it means five more potential losses without him and cost jobs as a result. Lawrence needs to be protected from himself in the wake of his shoulder and concussion injuries. It is time to turn the page toward 2025.
Travon Walker continues his strong season
Despite a major lack of sack production in college and in his first year as a pro, Travon Walker has become one of the most consistent sack artists in the NFL in recent seasons. Walker recorded sack No. 8.5 on Sunday, hitting C.J. Stroud early in the game to inch himself closer to a second consecutive 10-sack season.
For all of the flack that the Jaguars have caught for the Walker selection in 2022, it sure seems like they got their evaluation right on the Georgia product. He has evolved as a pass-rusher and has become a consistent force on the edge of the Jaguars' defense, which is all the franchise could have ever hoped for.
Jaguars have two young pieces to build passing game around
If there is any bright side for the Jaguars after Sunday's debacle, it is the fact that Parker Washington and Brian Thomas Jr. put together big performances in the loss. Washington caught six passes for 103 yards and a touchdown while Thomas caught four passes for 76 yards and a touchdown. Having two playmakers at receiver on rookie deals could go a long way toward how the Jaguars build their offense and passing game moving forward.
"I got a lot of reps today, a lot of targets, the most I probably had since college. I had one drop, really, a couple of drops. A lot of tough catches, but nothing’s a tough catch; you’ve got to catch everything, especially when it touches your hands," Washington said after the game. "But it was exciting to be able to get some reps. My coaches trusted me to play outside. So, it’s just been cool to build on that, because in college I wasn’t playing outside. I’ve always been labeled as just a slot. So, kind of just getting that off my back and just being labeled as a receiver, is what I am most excited about.”
Evan Engram surprised nobody
Simply put, Evan Engram surprised absolutely nobody when he was the first player to respond to the late hit on Trevor Lawrence. Engram immediately took offense to the hit on his quarterback and close friend, responding with a shot to Azeez Al-Shaair in the first moments following the hit. It drew a flag, but it was also the obvious move for Engram to make.
As one team source told Jaguars On SI after the game, "Evan is one of our dogs. That is just who he is." Engram has been respected in the Jaguars' building since day one thanks to his intensity, work ethic, and overall passion for the game and for his teammates. If you took a poll on which member of the Jaguars' locker room would have been the first one to stick up for an injured teammate, Engram probably wins in a landslide.
Jaguars' offense and defense found no answers during bye week
For all of the talk about internal changes from the Jaguars over their bye week, they sure looked like the same old Jaguars on both sides of the ball on Sunday. The offense found its grove after falling to a 23-6 deficit, but it took nearly four quarters for them to start putting anything together. And the defense made a few stops early in the game but ultimately fell apart on third-down time and time again.
The Jaguars couldn't simply blow up their entire operation during the bye week, but the only real changes they made were activating Maason Smith and Keilan Robinson. The Jaguars have made their bed for the 2024 season. For better or worse, it appears the 2024 Jaguars simply are who they are, and the hope for improvement is still an offseason away.
