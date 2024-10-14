5 Potential Head Coach Candidates For Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars' season has been abysmal with a 1-5 start after what was the highest expectations in franchise history.
Time and again there seem to be more questions than answers for this struggling team. Head coach Doug Pederson said after the Bears loss, "We work extremely too hard to be in this position. I feel like the guys, they don't quit. They keep fighting. We have to figure out how to just get out of our way and just play football. I say that, and it sounds easy, but it's tough. It's a tough game to play. We didn't expect to be here in this spot, and, hey, now we have to find a way to get out of it."
The question is how much longer Pederson will have to "find" a way for he and his Jaguars to get out of the hole they now find themselves in.
The Jaguars will face another team in London this week, this time at Wembley Stadium. They will have the entire week to prepare in London for the New England Patriots and another rookie quarterback in Drake Maye.
There will be no excuses -- no travel to contend with, no adjustments because of the time change. And they face a rookie quarterback and a struggling team.
If the Jaguars lose, it could be the final straw for Pederson. The next question will be if the Jaguars should go the interim route or try to find the long-term option mid-season.
Regardless, these are the five head coaching candidates for the Jaguars.
1. Bill Belichick
This one is the biggest slam-dunk. Shad Khan is a hands-off owner who is not afraid to do what it takes to win -- namely, spend money. Beichick would be able to have an expanded role too -- finding his owner general manager or even being his own general manager.
Afterward, Belichick could settle into a GM role or find one to pair with a successor at head coach. Regardless, he could set the framework for success in Duval for years to come.
2. Ben Johnson, Detroit Lions OC
Johnson was one of the hottest commodities for teams looking for head coaches this offseason. He brings inventive play-calling and game-managing to the fold, although it would be fair to ask what happened to his offense in the second half of the 2024 NFC Championship game.
Nonetheless, Johnson was part of building the winning culture in Detroit and the establishment of a healthy franchise. That kind of experience and knowledge is vital. He knows what it takes to be a winning team and a healthy franchise. That in and of itself might be what makes him so valuable.
3. Bobby Slowik, Houston Texans OC
Slowik worked within the Kyle Shanahan system before arriving to Houston. He also received heavy interest from teams looking at a new skipper in the offseason. Like Johnson with Detroit, Slowik stayed.
CJ Stroud plays a similar style of quarterback as Trevor Lawrence. Could Slowik and Lawrence click?
4. Kliff Kingsbury, Washington Commanders OC
The second time around could be night and day different for Klingsbury. What he has done with Commanders rookie Jayden Daniels has been outstanding. With a hands-off owner and talented roster and franchise passer, Kingsbury could be set up better for success in stint No. 2.
5. Jon Gruden
Gruden has a Super Bowl ring and .500 or better records in the regular- and post-seasons. He is still a passionate football guru at 61 years old and he might just be sharper about the X's and O's now than he was when he last took the sideline in 2021.
If you want commanding leadership, competency, and a clear vision for a football team, Gruden is the right choice. Oh, and he knows a thing or two about quarterbacks. When you look up "football coach" in the dictionary, it is accompanied by a photo of "Coach Gru."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.