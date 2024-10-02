5 Reasons Why Bill Belichick is Perfect For the Jacksonville Jaguars
Ever significant were the words of owner Shad Khan before the season:
"About a month ago we celebrated the city's partnership with the Jaguars and the approval of funding for the new stadium of the future. So I met with the reporters and the discussion obviously quickly turned to football and I was quoted. 'For us, winning now is the expectation.' So really I been looking forward to tonight to set the record straight. ... I was not misquoted. And let me just repeat. Winning now is the expectation. Make no mistake, this is the best team assembled by the Jacksonville Jaguars, ever. Best players, best coaches. But most importantly, let's prove it by winning now."
Now, four games into the season, the Jacksonville Jaguars are 0-4. Mathematically out of the playoff race, in fact, Pro Football Focus gave them a chance around 10 percent of still making the postseason.
After Khan's heavy investments and the failure on the part of general manager Trent Baalke and head coach Doug Pederson, a change could be coming. The answer might be Super Bowl-winning head coach Bill Belichick.
These are five reasons as to why Belichick would be a good fit for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
1. Khan-Belichick Relationship
Reports are that Belichick and the Khans have a strong relationship. Right off that bat, that is a green light for any potential dealings and it could be a conduit for success.
It also helps the next factor as to why Belichick would work.
2. Coach Friendly Owner
Khan is an incredibly hands-off, easy owner to work for. It has drawn near unanimous praise around the NFL community. Khan has a big checkbook and he is not afraid to use it to win at all costs.
That is the kind of owner Belichick can thrive with and it opens the door for Belichick to leave his mark (build a foundation, see below).
3. Win Now
Belichick is about as close to a coaching savant as the NFL has ever seen. There might be questions about his age at 72 years old, but the fact of the matter is this team has all of the tools to win now, like Khan wanted.
A franchise quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, a stable, young running back duo in Tank Bigsby and Travis Etienne. Talented receiving corps with a star-in-the-making in rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.
Defensively, some holes, but the front seven is among the league's best and Belichick is a defensive-savvy coach.
Belichick wants to set the all-time wins record, he is just 27 away from breaking the current record of 328 -- held by the great Don Shula.
4. Control
With Khan's hands-off approach, Belichick would have the ability to make a big mark on the Jaguars by establishing his framework. It would likely set Duval up for years of success.
Belichick would be able to bring in his own general manager, or have that control himself as a coach. He can eventually step away and fill the role of GM himself and install a coach of his choosing, or find two viable options to fill both roles.
5. Drafting
The Jaguars have been one of the poorest drafters in the NFL for the last 10 years. There were many missed picks, but perhaps the most signifying one of this current regime was the selection of Travon Walker over the Detroit Lions' Aidan Hutchinson.
Those kind of picks cannot be missed. Missing on a first-round pick can rock a franchise. Missing on multiple can set a franchise back years.
That can't happen, and time and again it has been the case for the Jaguars.
Belichick is a world-class drafter and it would bring instant stability and credibility to the Jaguars. His success with mid- and late-round picks is Hall-of-Fame worthy as a general manager, as written by one of the greatest NFL writers of all time, Rick Gosselin.
As he wrote, "The late rounds were never throwaway rounds for Belichick."
