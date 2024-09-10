AFC Rival Signs Former 1st-Round Pick Off Jaguars' Practice Squad
The Jacksonville Jaguars have lost a veteran member of their locker room.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have raided the Jaguars' practice squad, signing practice squad safety Terrell Edmunds to their active roster.
Edmunds was originally drafted by Pittsburgh in the first round (28th overall) of the 2018 draft and spent the first five seasons of his career with the Steelers (2018-22).
Edmunds spent training camp with the Jaguars and had several impressive flashes in the preseason. He was considered a candidate to make the 53-man roster before being released by the Jaguars, who later signed him to the practice squad.
What is interesting about Edmunds being signed off the practice squad is the fact Edmunds played in the Jaguars' Week 1 opener.
Edmunds played eight snaps against the Miami Dolphins after veteran safety Daniel Thomas was ruled out with an Achilles injury. Edmunds was activated from the practice squad and thus was able to still be signed by another team following the game.
Safety was already a shaky position for the Jaguars considering Andrew Wingard is expected to miss the first six weeks at least, while veteran safety Teshaun Gipson is suspended for six games.
Add in Thomas' injury and the Jaguars only true healthy safeties are Antonio Johnson and Andre Cisco, with Darnell Savage playing nickel cornerback.
Savage did play 11 snaps at safety against the Dolphins according to Pro Football Focus, while he played 25 snaps in the slot.
And not only do the Jaguars have questions at safety, but they also now have to make up some cornerback depth after starting cornerback Tyson Campbell left Sunday's loss with a hamstring injury.
Campbell is expected to be out indefinitely, which means a Jaguars secondary that impressed in the preseason is now down several bodies.
The Jaguars will need Johnson to step up and become a more consistent performer at safety, while rookies Jarrian Jones and De'Antre Prince could be called upon at cornerback, along with Buster Brown.
The Jaguars play the Cleveland Browns at home in Week 2, kicking off at EverBank Stadium at 1 p,m. The Jaguars will have to hope their depleted secondary won't come into play.
