Analyst Breaks Down Jaguars New Tight Ends
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a lot of moving parts over the past few weeks. With the first round of free agency being over, we can now take a lot at some of the newest additions to the roster.
New head coach Liam Coen and new general manager James Gladstone had a clear plan on what they wanted to do in free agency, and they both executed it over the course of free agency.
The Jaguars are looking to build a roster that best fits the new scheme Coen is bringing with him. One of the biggest things about Coen's scheme is having more than one tight end on the field, getting the offense into 12 personnel and keeping defenses on their heels on what they will try to do.
Coen will mix it up when they get into 12 or even 13 personnel next season. He will keep the defense guessing what is coming next.
Coen went after two tight ends he is very familiar with. Tight ends Johnny Mundt and Hunter Long both know the scheme from their previous teams.
NFL Analyst and former Jaguars defensive back Bucky Brooks likes the moves that the Jaguars are making this offseason so far, especially at tight end.
"What I like about them [Long and Mundt] is one the familiarity," said Brooks. "You have guys coming over that have been familiar with the system that will be in place, they know the coach, the coach knows them. He understands how to put them in roles to go about it."
"But what we are seeing here is a bit of a change in terms of how the tight end position is being used. Instead of being used primary like Evan Engram was basically a jumbo wide receiver with a tight end label. Now we are going to get true tight ends. Guys that can put their hands in the dirt and do some of the things that we want to see on the edges. Catching passes is a big part of it but you also got to be able to kind of get down there and get your nose dirty."
"So, now the combination of guys that we have at tight end and plus Brenton Strange from last year. You feel like you have a more complete room in terms of having guys that have all the skills that you need when you want to put multiple Y's and F's and flex's on the field."
