BREAKING: Jaguars Agree to Terms With TE Hunter Long
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a busy offseason. They have been making moves to get back on track for the 2025 season.
As free agency began, the team was expected to be active and they got started right away. They are not waiting around this offseason for the players they need and want.
On Monday, the Jaguars signed former Los Angeles Rams tight end Hunter Long. The Jaguars now have their new tight end in Jacksonville and it is a good move.
New Jaguars TE Hunter Long’s deal: Two years, $5 million with a $6 million max value. GM James Gladstone taps into a familiar face from his time with the Rams," said NFL Network's Mike Garafolo on X/Twitter.
Long will now reunite with new Jaguars tight end James Gladstone. Long and Gladstone spent time together with the Los Angeles Rams.
Gladstone got a look at long especially last season. Long was the main tight end for most of last year with the injuried to Rams tight end Tylee Higbee. Long stepped up huge for the Rams in 2024 and now he brings his talents to Jacksonville.
Long is a good fit with the Jaguars. He will fit in right with the team and especially head coach Liam Coen's offense.
The Jaguars have had a great turnaround this offseason and now they are putting their best roster together before the NFL Draft next month.
Owner Shad Khan has done everything he can to put the franchise in the best position to be successful. He wants to win games and does everything possible to do that. He has shown it in the past, and he will continue to be that type of owner.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence now has a new weapon in the middle of the field. Long is also a good blocking tight end. Lawrence will have a new tight end he can find when he is in trouble and running outside of the pocket.
These moves that the Jaguars are making are nice and good for a team that is doing its best to put together the best roster for the 2025 NFL season.
The new regime has done an excellent job and the moves are not close to being over for Gladstone and Coen.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.