Analyst Thinks Veteran Cornerback Could Have Home in Jaguars' Secondary
New Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said last week he wants players that take pride in shedding blockers and defenders with great vision. Free agent cornerback Carlton Davis seems like a solid fit.
That’s according to ESPN analyst Matt Bowen, who ranked Davis the No. 22 overall free agent on the market and said Tuesday his best fit is in Jacksonville.
“Davis is a veteran with man and zone coverage traits,” Bowen noted, “and he is a willing tackler on the perimeter.”
Jacksonville surrendered 257.4 passing yards per game in 2024, most in the league. And on a defense needing a complete overhaul, the Jaguars would welcome Davis opposite Tyson Campbell.
In addition to his perimeter tackling ability, Davis had two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble in his only season with the Lions last year. Jacksonville’s defense, meanwhile, had a league-worst nine takeaways.
Acquired by the Lions in a March trade, Davis got both of his interceptions in Detroit’s Week 10 win at Houston, then missed the balance of the season after fracturing his jaw in the Week 15 loss to Buffalo.
Davis, 28, spent his first six seasons with Tampa Bay and owns 11 career interceptions and 84 pass breakups. He picked off a career-best four passes during the 2020 campaign, when the Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV. He has nine career postseason starts.
Campanile said last week he believes the Jaguars can create more takeaways with better vision on the ball.
"Guys that have great ball awareness,” Campanile said, “and the guys that strain as a team, the units that really strain that – how many attempts are you making on the ball? Whether that's punching the ball, violent contact on the ball … all those things can factor into takeaways.”
The Jaguars’ got strong contributions from their free-agent classes in 2022 and 2023, but 2024 was a different story.
Defensive tackle Arik Armstead won the Walter Payton Man of the Year for his outstanding off-the-field work but posted only two sacks after signing with the Jaguars in March. Wide receiver Gabe Davis, meanwhile, posted 239 yards and two touchdowns on 20 receptions – all career lows – after signing with Jacksonville.
As a result, the Jaguars could adopt more of a draft-and-develop philosophy under new football leadership, but Davis figures to be a strong upgrade in the secondary when free agency opens March 12.
