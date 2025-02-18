Rebuilding Sacksonville Requires Secondary Overhaul Under Jaguars DC Campanile
The Jaguars have no hope in 2025 if they do not perform a full overhaul on their defense. Regardless of what Liam Coen, Trevor Lawrence or the Jaguars offense does, the defense will decide their fate.
The good news is that an overhaul doesn't mean full roster turnover. The Jaguars are dealing with expiring contracts within their linebacker core and a defensive secondary in need of an infusion of talent.
However, the Jaguars have a strong defensive line. They have two strong edge rushers in Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen plus veteran Arik Armstead commanding the middle.
So, with the 5th overall pick, the team has to go with either Travis Hunter, Will Johnson, or Mason Graham unless Abdul Carter falls. I've spoken about Graham and Hunter in the past, so let's say the Jaguars draft Johnson.
Great pick, can't go wrong. Arguably the best overall corner in the draft, Johnson is teach tape for how to fundamentally cover as a corner. If someone could draw the steps on what literal steps a corner has to run in order to guard every route, it would be exactly where Johnson places his feet on every play.
Pairing Johnson with Jarrian Jones adds a strong cornerback-nickelback connection should they pair on the same side. However, it is more likely that Johnson will be placed on the opposition's WR1. Tyson Campbell has another opportunity to prove himself and in a more established CB2 role, he'll shine. It would be running it back with an A.J. Bouye/Jalen Ramsey dynamic again. Just as long as Campbell can remain healthy.
I'd like to make an addition. Obviously, the team can't make a bunch of roster signings, especially of great value in consideration of the needs on the offensive line. Ahkello Witherspoon of the Rams is a cheap option who despite continually producing, has been bouncing onto the team's practice squad and then onto the 53-man roster for two straight years. He's not expensive and Florida doesn't have state taxes unlike California so he's easily attainable.
In addition, could be a gamble but it's Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. He didn't play in 2024 due to an injury in an odd and suspicious situation. When healthy, he is a shutdown corner who almost single-handedly defeated Jacksonville in the 2023 AFC Wild Card Round.
Safety is where the big splash needs to happen. Javon Holland. As long as Holland wasn't one of the Dolphins reported to have a tardiness issue, Holland has a great relationship with Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile. Holland could coordinate the defense on the field, and considering the impending departures, Holland serves as the key piece in the secondary. Another player who impressed me is Elijah Molden. Keep him on the radar.
I'd also like to add another linebacker. Perhaps an Oren Burks or a Jamien Sherwood.
On the defensive line, Calais Campbell is a franchise legend, he continues to play at an advanced level despite his age, he likely has a house or living accommodation in Duval County and he's cheap. Like $2 million cheap if he wants to continue playing. Poona Ford or Bobby Brown may be expensive on the inside but both men will stop the run.
These are several cost-friendly ideas to maintain enough money to sign offensive players and the 2025 Jaguars Draft class while equipping Campanile with weapons to win now.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.